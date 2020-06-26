The nonprofit corporation that owns the public television and radio stations in Richmond, Charlottesville and Harrisonburg has laid off about 15% of its workforce.
VPM, which stands for Virginia’s home for Public Media, eliminated the 17 positions this week at its offices in Chesterfield County as well as in Charlottesville and Harrisonburg offices, said Benae Mosby, the public broadcasting company's director of marketing and communications
"These changes allow us to right-size VPM and operate more efficiently while staying focused on our most important priorities, including strengthening our news and digital content," she said in a statement.
"Public media is not immune to the financial impact of the pandemic, and we are one of many stations that have had to make these hard choices," she said. "We are thankful to our colleagues for their important contributions to our organization and their service to our community, and will continue to support them throughout this transition."
In the Richmond area, the company owns and operates PBS television stations called VPM PBS (the former WCVE and WCVW stations). It also operates radio stations VPM News (89.9 FM) and VPM Music (93.1 FM and 107.3 FM).
It also owns a television station in Charlottesville and one in Harrisonburg as well as FM radio stations in Chase City and Heathsville.
Virginia Foundation for Public Media is the governing entity that oversees the stations, which for two decades until last year branded itself as the Community Idea Stations.
