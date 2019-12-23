Virginia Union University has acquired a former motel property across the street from its campus in North Richmond with plans to develop the site for a possible hotel and a hospitality management program.
VUU bought the former Budget Inn at the northeast corner of Brook Road and Lombardy Street on Dec. 5 for $2.9 million, according to city property records. The property was assessed for $546,000.
“This is a proud moment for Virginia Union University,” said Hakim J. Lucas, VUU's president and CEO. “For the first time in four decades, we are expanding beyond our current gates. It is a historic decision as we plan toward our future and identify ways to provide resources to strengthen redevelopment in the Northside Richmond community.”
The university plans to revitalize the rundown hotel property with new construction that will include a multi-purpose space to focus on learning and community development.
Preliminary plans call for a four-story mostly glass-sided building to house a hospitality and culinary management program, VUU spokeswoman Pamela Cox said.
"This is an early concept of what we envision for the property," she said. "We would have to create the program."
The upper floors of the building would be used for guest rooms, according to the preliminary site plan. The ground floor would have space for retail shops and/or a restaurant and cafe. In the rear of the building would be a conference center.
The conceptual rendering shows a sign that says “The Union.”
VUU doesn't have a timetable at this point for the project, Cox said, stressing that the plans are preliminary.
The project is part of a redevelopment taking place in Northside. For instance, the former hotel property is near the 103-unit The Spectrum Apartments, which opened in 2015, and is down the street from a planned 224-unit apartment complex at 2009 Brook Road.
The university's purchase of the Budget Inn property is significant because it shows VUU's financial strength has improved, said Gregory Lewis, the university's senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We were able to purchase the property without incurring debt, using our available resources. We are very humbled to be able to purchase this property with plans to improve the community.”
