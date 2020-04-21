Walmart, Sam's Club and Publix stores this week started requiring employees to wear masks or face coverings while at work.
The retailers previously allowed store employees the option of wearing a mask. Now it is required, effective April 20.
Walmart, the world's largest retailer, said the requirement includes employees working at its stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers and its corporate offices, the chain said.
"We’ll also be encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop with us," John Furner, president and chief executive officer of Walmart, and Kath McLay, the president and CEO of Sam’s Club, said in a joint statement.
Walmart and Sam's Club said the company's policy regarding wearing face masks or coverings for workers has evolved from optional to mandatory as guidance from public health officials has shifted as well.
Florida-based Publix, the nation’s fifth-largest grocery chain, said it now also requires face coverings for its employees due to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We are providing face coverings for all of our associates and plastic gloves for customer service and pharmacy associates, until our supplies are depleted," the chain said in a statement. "At that time, associates are required to provide their own face covering, and customer service and pharmacy associates may use their personal supply of gloves."
The Fresh Market began requiring on April 14 that all customers wear masks inside its stores. Employees were already required to wear them.
This is the latest change grocers have been making to protect employees and customers from a coronavirus infection.
Publix made all of its grocery aisles one-way and has installed plexiglass barriers at checkout lanes.
Walmart also has added plexiglass barriers and the company is checking temperatures of all employees before they start their shifts.
At least six Richmond-area grocery workers now have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past month.
That includes two employees at Publix - at its store at The Shops at Stratford Hills on Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond and at the Colonial Square Shopping Center in Colonial Heights, the chain has said.
Workers at three Kroger stores in Henrico — on Eastridge Road, at Willow Lawn shopping center and on Staples Mill Road — also have tested positive for COVID-19, Kroger has said. An employee at the Whole Foods Market store in West Broad Village in western Henrico also tested positive, the company said.
The number of area store clerks testing positive for the virus could be higher as some retailers, such as Walmart, have declined to confirm cases.
