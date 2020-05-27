It will take two years to get the economy back to where it would have been if the world wasn’t facing the coronavirus pandemic, but data still hints at “seeds of a rebound,” a national housing association economist said this week.
The economy is showing signs of loosening up as lockdowns are lifted, said Robert Dietz, a senior economist with the National Association of Home Builders, in a Zoom presentation on the outlook for the housing market.
“We’re beginning to unlock. We are beginning to see some sunlight in the data,” Dietz said Tuesday.
During his presentation, which was organized by the Home Builders Association of Richmond, Dietz said that a key assumption to the NAHB’s forecast is that there are not increased coronavirus outbreaks that flare up again later this year, leading to another economic downturn after a period of growth.
Dietz said his group thinks the housing sector is going to lead the economic recovery, noting that interest rates remain low.
“Without a doubt, a lot of the housing data right now is down, but we’re starting to see some positive trends,” Dietz said.
Among the positive points is there have been five straight weeks of gains in mortgage applications, he said.
“So there is clearly sidelined, pent-up demand available for housing,” Dietz said “We do think that’s going to continue.”
He added that U.S. Census Bureau data showed that new home sales rose 1% from March to April, as opposed to the 20% decline that he had been expecting. Dietz also credited the Federal Reserve for its efforts to help the economy, from cutting interest rates to buying U.S. Treasury Bonds.
While interest rates are still at historically low levels, Dietz said the “credit box is tightening” for buyers, and that it’s getting harder for buyers to qualify for a mortgage.
Dietz said he expects the U.S. economy overall will see a longer “U-shaped” recovery, but that the housing sector itself will see a quicker “V-shaped” recovery.
The NAHB presentation shows a 5% drop in the country’s GDP in the first quarter followed by a 30% drop in the second quarter.
“The second quarter is going to witness the weakest economic performance for the U.S. economy since the draw down right after World War II,” Dietz said.
The slowdown continues into the third quarter before economic growth goes back into positive territory during the last three months of this year, the NAHB forecast shows.
Peak unemployment could hit about 20%, and then fall to 10% to 11% unemployment by the end of this year, Dietz said.
“That would still be near the peak rate of unemployment in the Great Recession,” Dietz said. “It’s going to come down fast, but the fact that it [the unemployment rate] went up so much means that it’s going to have persistent effects as we go into 2021.”
The number of new single-family homes built per million people in the U.S. shrank sharply during the 2010s, meaning that the sector is “underbuilt” compared to where it had been in the prior recession from late 2007 to mid-2009, Dietz said.
“Housing is in a very different position going into this recession than the last one,” Dietz said.
