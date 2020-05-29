Eric Bowlin wanted to get a new bike for his 11-year daughter as a birthday present because she outgrew her old one.
He was hoping to find something for under $300, but that ended up being a difficult task.
"We could not find anything in our price range," said Bowlin, a Midlothian resident. "After going to five different places ... we ended up coming home and going online."
Bowlin said bikes in that price range have been flying off the shelves from local stores, adding he suspects coronavirus pandemic is behind the buying spree.
Local bike shop owners, meanwhile, said they've seen a surge of sales of new bikes, particularly cheaper entry bikes, and that their repair shops have been booked as people who can't go to the gym have plucked long-neglected bicycles from attics and garages.
***
Bill Agee, who co-owns Agee's Bicycle shops said that bike sales are doing so well that the his business is "to the point that our biggest challenge is getting them assembled fast enough."
Agee who's been in the business for 60 years, recalled buying sprees like the one his business is seeing now. There was the stingray or banana seat bikes that sold briskly in the 1960s and during the 1970s there was a buying surge as customers snatched up 10-speed bikes, he said.
"We kind of saw this coming early on and knew what to do and put in massive orders for bikes," Agee said of the latest buying spree during the pandemic.
His store has about 2,000 bikes on order that are being delivered incrementally to his business' stores in Carytown, Midlothian and Henrcio County. But there are delays in getting deliveries of newly ordered bikes because they're been sold out, Agee said.
"Many cases we're looking at November [deliveries] on key models," Agee said.
Agee said that his company's bike sales in the last couple of months is about three times the amount of sales over the same time period last year.
"It's a perfect activity that [customers] can do and maintain social distancing and gives them a form or recreation they can do as a family," Agee said.
***
At Carytown Bikes, sales have been brisk for entry-level bikes that go for $400 to $700, said Tim Mullins, who co-owns the business that has shops in Richmond, Midlothian and in the West End of Henrico.
"You can't go to the gym. You don't have kids soccer. You don't have spring track. The tennis courts are closed," Mullins said. "So everyone is looking for something to do."
Mullins said that his shop has also been swamped with repairs. Normally they can get bikes repaired in three or four days. Now amid the surge of bike service drop-offs, repairs are taking three to four weeks, he said.
Although they've seen a surge in business, that hasn't necessarily lead a huge spike in revenues, Mullins said. Some customers looking for a higher-end bike get cold feet as they get toward the end of buying those more expensive bikes because of concerns about their households finances, Mullins said.
"We're definitely working much harder for not much more money," Mullins said.
***
Nationwide, sales of bicycles as well as home fitness and sporting goods surged in March as people sought ways to keep themselves and their families busy in the era of social distancing, according to the NPD Group, which analyzes consumer trends in sports and other industries.
Children's bike sales in the U.S. jumped 56% in March this year compared to the same month in 2019, while March sales of adult leisure bikes in March were 121% higher than the year before, according to the NPD Group's figures.
Independent bike shops in the U.S.saw a 20% increase in sales and service in March compared to the same month in 2019, NPD said in a May news release.
Susan Eustis, president and senior analyst at WinterGreen Research, said that at the end of March, the U.S. became the fastest-growing segment of the global bicycle sales market.
Eustis, whose group also analyzes the bicycle industry, said that Detroit Bikes, which supplies bikes for Dick's Sporting Goods and Amazon, saw its sales rise 645% in April this year compared to the same month in 2019. Bike manufacturer Giant, meanwhile, saw its global sales rise 60% in the early part of 2020 compared to a year ago, Eustis said.
"[Bicycle manufacturers] are very interested in supplying their retail and distribution channels, and they say it's been a challenge to get all the parts that they need to meet demand," Eustis said.
***
At the Pedal Power RVA bike store in Henrico County, owner Mark Friedrich said his shop's revenues from bike sales and repairs in April was twice that of the same month last year.
The pandemic is part the reason for that because it shuttered gyms, movie theaters and libraries, limiting people's ability to get out of the house for other forms of recreation, Friedrich said.
But other factors also helped drive revenue increases, Friedrich said, noting that the $1,200 stimulus checks that were sent out under the federal CARES act to dampen the impact of the economic downturn also helped. Another factor helping his business' revenues was good weather, he said.
"The weather had a lot to do with it," Friedrich said. "If it was locked down, and it was rainy, we wouldn't be selling any bikes."
***
Marna Bales, the founder and fun promoter at the Kul Wheels Electric Bike Sales, said sales and rentals have been brisk since the business opened just a couple weeks ago.
"We didn't realize that people would be like, 'We want it now,'" Bales said, adding. "We did not expect to sell this many this soon."
Just how long lasting the buying surge will be is unclear, Bales said.
Given the coranavirus concerns, her business, which is open on weekends, has not been allowing customers into the store. Instead they've been bringing the bikes out for buyers to inspect, she said.
Although some bike store owners said that more families are heading outside, the coronavirus has limited other biking activities.
Ken Kolb, president of the Richmond Area Bicycling Association, said the organization put a pause on group rides a couple months ago amid social distancing guidelines limiting activities to 10 or less people.
"We decided that our group rides were too big to do that. We still have people doing every informal rides, social distancing," Kolb here.
It's hard to gauge whether the pandemic has boosted an interest in riding, Kolb said. Still, he added that he's noticed a lot more bike traffic going past his house in The Fan. Biking provides a healthy activity for people who want to get out of the house, he said.
"Especially now with the traffic being down, there is minimal car traffic on roads," Kolb said. "That's nice."
***
At Molly's, a Chester bike store, owner Louis Scheer said normally he would have about 60 bikes in his shop repaired during a really busy time. But nowadays he's got 180 bikes in the midst of repairs.
"The majority of bikes we have seen have probably been sitting in a garage for a long time," Scheer said. "Some look like they have been sitting outside."
Bike sales have also been "extremely busy," Scheer said adding that cheaper bikes in the range of $500 are the ones that are in high demand.
"I would say, on average, I probably sold within the last few days roughly what would be half of my season, I guess, in bikes," Scheer said in recent interview.
Scheer said that he's noticed the trails have been busy when he goes to Pocahontas State Park -- a popular mountain biking destination in Chesterfield County.
"Mountain bike trails and hiking trails, I see so many people out there," Scheer said. "The good news is a lot of families are spending time today and working on their health."
