Dozens of merchants in Carytown boarded up their storefronts and closed early Monday in advance of protests scheduled for that evening.

The scene was a stark contrast to Friday’s Phase One reopening, which brought steady business to many Carytown businesses over part of the weekend.

“We opened up Friday for the first time in two months,” said Emilie Flanagan, the manager of Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop. “Saturday was pretty busy out here. It kind of looked like regular Carytown again. [Sunday] it was just completely deserted again.”

About a dozen or so merchants had boarded up their storefronts by Sunday night to prevent looting and destruction. But about four dozen more took the steps by Monday afternoon.

The action came after three stores - Schwarzschild Jewelers, Need Supply Co. and Buffalo Exchange - were broken into Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

“This was not the protesters doing this," said Amanda Slone, president of the Carytown Merchants Association. “While the police were trying to handle that elsewhere in the city, these people came into Carytown for one reason — to break-in and to loot.”

Spray-painted refrains of the nation’s ongoing protests against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd — such as  “No Justice, No Peace” and “I can’t breathe” — decorated storefronts and their plywood reinforcements along the one-mile stretch of West Cary Street between Thompson Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Many local businesses posted signs supporting the movement. For instance, “Solidarity is essential” was spray painted on the sheet of plywood that boarded up the windows of Greek on Cary restaurant.

Foot traffic was sparse on Monday afternoon, but hundreds were slated to march through Carytown that night.

The protest were to begin 5 p.m. at Monroe Park, near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus. The protesters were scheduled to march westward on West Main Street to Carytown and then loop back to Monroe Park.

Brittany Starkes, a mail carrier, said the streets of Carytown were much less crowded Monday afternoon than over the weekend, and even before many businesses reopened on Friday.

“For the most part, everyone is completely scared and terrified for their business,” Starkes said. “They just opened back up after all these months, so I just believe that everyone is scared, including me.”

Although Starkes and merchants alike are concerned, Phil Hassen, vice president of the Carytown Merchants Association, made it clear that Cary Street store owners welcome peaceful protesters and their movement — they just want to prevent their shops and restaurants from being burglarized.

“We want to be clear that we’re not boarding up to turn off peaceful demonstrators who are protesting for justice,” Hassen said. “We’re here to board up to protect our property from looters … If protesters want to parade down our streets that’s great, but we need to board up because of what’s happening.”

Hassen emphasized that merchants support protesters and their cause, but not looters, adding that it’s important to separate the two groups when discussing ongoing protests against police violence.

The break-ins on Saturday night or Sunday morning at the three retailers “tended to be [at] the high-end businesses,” Hassen said.

Restaurants and other retailers were boarding their stores Monday afternoon prepare because they feared the protests might attract opportunistic looters.

Thom Suddeth, a former law enforcement officer who used to own the Road Runner Running store in Carytown and still owns the building, noted that it was impossible to tell ahead of time which stores could be potential targets for looters.

“You can’t predict it,” he said. “It’s almost like, where do you predict lightning is going to strike?”

Suddeth said that he is not aware of any coordinated effort among Carytown shop owners to board up businesses due to the fact that most of Carytown’s shops are independent. Instead, he learned about Monday evening's protest from an employee.

Suddeth reached out to his contacts in the police department for advice regarding how to handle the unfamiliar unrest. “We’ve never had a situation like this in Carytown,” he said. “Never.”

Venue Skateboards is another store that planned to board up its doors and windows after its afternoon closing, according to a sales associate. Throughout the day, the store operated as normal.

The decision to reinforce store windows follows months of financial strain for merchants along Cary Street – many of whom only opened to the public Friday. Some merchants haven't opened their stores since restrictions were initially put in place in March.

Others, such as the Carytown Bicycle Co. shop, continued to operate Monday with the windows boarded.

With sheets of plywood emblazoned with the words “Black Lives Matter” cover the door and large front windows of the bike shop, customers were welcomed into the store through the alley.

At the nearby Agee’s Bike Shop, a customer noticed employees removing bikes from the building out of the back door. Store co-owner Bill Agee declined to comment as to why the bikes were being removed.

Ten Thousand Villages opened its doors on Friday just to close again indefinitely two days later.

“We are definitely in solidarity with the protest and with our city,” store manager Aisha Eqbal said.  “But we obviously want to protect our business as well, being a small business. We’ve been here for 25 years.”

As a nonprofit, the store was already struggling financially from the burden of COVID-19. Eqbal knew that Friday’s reopening was important, and she and employees took all the necessary measures, requiring masks and only allowing three customers at a time.

“It was still a little something,” Eqbal said. “Anything was helping at that point.”

Eqbal knew the store had to be boarded up. Broken windows and stolen merchandise isn’t something Ten Thousand Villages could handle in the current financial situation.

Over the past few weeks, the debate has raged over reopening businesses, balancing the need for economic activity with trying to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Now, Flanagan, the manager of Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy shop, said Carytown merchants are faced with a new choice: board up storefronts or risk damage if protests become destructive.

“I’m all for the protesting, like 100%,” Flanagan said. “But like I’ve seen even black locally-owned businesses being destroyed. It’s kind of disheartening. . . I would be extremely upset to see this place destroyed, even though I’m all for the protesting and I’m all for the movement.”

lkizziah@timesdispatch.com

asullivan@timesdispatch.com

ebell@timesdispatch.com

jalonso@timesdispatch.com

