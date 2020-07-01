As Willia Watson headed into Rosie's Gaming Emporium in South Richmond on Wednesday morning, she was excited to able to go gamble for the first time since mid-March when the business had to shut down over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
"I've had good luck here," Watson said.
Still, the 70-year-old Richmond resident came to the Midlothian Turnpike gaming emporium on the first day of its reopening wearing nursing gloves and a face mask. Sanitizer was in her purse and the coronavirus was still very much on her mind, she said, adding that the pandemic "hasn't gone anywhere."
Rosie's - which operates four gaming emporiums in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent County and Vinton - said it has spent more than $500,000 on efforts to prevent the disease's spread. Watson said she planned to go in and see if those efforts were suitable for her.
"But as far as restaurants and all that, I will still do drive-thru for now," Watson said.
Rosie's was among the Richmond-area businesses that reopened Wednesday under Gov. Ralph Northam's Phase Three guidelines that lifts restrictions placed on many businesses in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Capacity restrictions were lifted at retail stores and restaurants, while gyms, fitness centers and swimming pools are now allowed to operate at 75% capacity.
Amusement parks and other entertainment venues are permitted to operate at 50% capacity, or a maximum of 1,000 people. But Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens Williamsburg are not reopening, saying limiting them to having 1,000 people at one time is not economically sustainable.
At the Rosie's on Midlothian Turnpike, the business will operate at one-third of its normal 3,000 customer capacity.
Around 8:30 a.m. some customers standing in line outside Rosie's said they were glad to get back to their routines of playing the gaming machines, hoping for a return to some sense of normal.
That new normal nowadays includes social distancing stickers on the concrete leading into the gaming emporium. Just inside Rosie's front door, customers' temperature are checked using a face scanner. Hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes are available for customers as well as plexiglass partitions between the digital gaming machines.
The business has about 400 of its 700 gaming devices operating, said Chy Stewart, the Rosie's general manager.
“It's wonderful [to be open]," Stewart said. "I think people are excited, looking for an opportunity to safely explore and come out.”
Just more than an hour after opening, about 170 customers had come into the business, Stewart said.
***
Bowling lanes, billiards and arcade gaming were open at Uptown Alley at 6101 Brad McNeer Parkway in Chesterfield County, near state Route 288 and Hull Street Road.
New plexiglass and wood-stained dividers have been installed between every two bowling alley lanes. The 57,000-square-foot entertainment complex also has a billiards and game area, casual dining, and a rotunda with rooms for private parties.
In addition to the dividers, Michelle Vivian, Uptown Alley's corporate director of sales, said unused lanes will be left open between players to encourage social distancing. The games in the arcade also are set up for physical distancing with every other machine closed so that players are not right next to each other.
"I feel like we’re doing everything the right way and everything possible, followed all the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines that they've asked us to follow to maintain safety,” Vivian said. "I feel very optimistic about us being open. I know a lot of people are excited and happy to have us.”
When the business temporarily closed in March, it had to furlough 65 hourly employees, Vivian said, adding that 90 percent of them have returned to work. While the bowling alley and game room reopened Wednesday, Uptown Alley's restaurant started offering takeout and dining amid earlier reopening phases.
Around noon, the sound of pins being knocked over came from a lane occupied by Brady Knight and his fiance Taylor Titi, both of whom traveled an hour from Farmville to bowl.
"We just knew this was the first day they were going to be open," Titi said. "We were hoping they weren't going to be super busy. Lucky for us they're not."
Titi said it was nice to be able to bowl, adding that she and Knight have long enjoyed doing that. The precautions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Uptown Alley are definitely necessary, she said.
The couple, who are both 22 years old, said they haven't been able to go bowling in months. A bowling alley in Farmville isn't expected to reopen until July 6, and other bowling alleys in other parts of Virginia are also an hour away from where they live, Knight said.
"If we had shown up and this place was packed, we probably would have reconsidered [coming in]," Knight said.
A short while later, Shelia Lewis, a 47-year-old Cumberland resident, came into Uptown Alley with two daughters, a granddaughter and her daughter-in-law's sister.
"It's lovely to actually be able to go out and do something and to have a little bit of family time and fun besides being cooped up in a house and trying to think of things to do to keep occupied," Lewis said.
***
Bow Tie Cinema’s Movieland at Boulevard Square i Richmond welcomed its first two customers since late March just before the 2:10 p.m. showing of "Grease."
Under Virginia’s Phase Three guidelines, movie theaters can operate at 50% capacity. Customers entered the building wearing masks, after purchasing their tickets and concessions ahead of time using the Bow Tie mobile app.
“Once you come in, the app will prompt you to tell us that you’ve arrived. We’ll prepare your [food o beverage] order and you can come and pick it up. Your phone will get an alert when your order is ready and you’ll go pick it up for a contactless experience,” said Joe Masher, chief operating officer of Bow Tie Cinemas.
Customers can still buy tickets and concessions once they arrive, but about 75% of customers have switched to the app, he said.
“The theater now has reserved seating, much like an airplane,” Masher said. “You can sit with your party in the theater and the system will automatically not sell the seats next to you.”
For now, the theater is showing classic movies, for a reduced price of $5 per ticket.
“Hollywood has put off new releases because a lot of big cities haven’t opened movie theaters yet,” he said.
The largest movie theater chain the U.S., AMC Theatres, has postponed reopening its locations— including one in Chesterfield — until July 30.
***
The Tin Pan, a live music venue on Quioccassin Road in Henrico County, is allowed to operate at 50% capacity, but its reopening date remains uncertain.
“The biggest challenge for music venues right now is not so much the ability to open the venue, it is the availability of nationally touring acts,” owner Kevin Liu said. “If a musician is touring from New York, to D.C. to Atlanta and they’re stopping at Richmond on the way, if any of those three major cities is not reopened, they’re going to cancel the tour.”
Right now, the earliest show is scheduled for August, he said.
***
At Launch Richmond, a 29,000-square foot trampoline park at 10903 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield, employees have been preparing the business for a soft reopening on Thursday and a full reopening on Friday.
"We are only letting in 25 people per hour [on Thursday]," LaShawanda Moore, the managing owner at the local Launch park, said during a visit Wednesday. "That will give us an opportunity to practice and see how it goes."
Bottles of hand sanitizer were available at the front check-in stations. The arcade games have been shifted around to move them further apart to promote social distancing. The public water fountains have been turned off with plastic wrap around the water spouts.
Moore said that normally parents and trampoline jumpers would all be allowed to enter the ramp leading to the area surrounding the trampolines. But now parents will instead wait in a neighboring cafe area in order to promote distancing among customers.
About 50 employees had to be furloughed when Launch had to temporarily close in March. Many of them were high school and college-aged employees who worked part-time, Moore said.
Moore said that reopening is exciting and scary at the same time.
"Safety of the customers and safety of the employees – that’s first and foremost," Moore said. "The second thing for me is the financial stability of the park and just making sure that we're able to run a business that will cover the cost to run a business. I’m not interested in the profit right now. I just want to make sure that we're able to keep this amazing place open.”
***
The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases stood at 63,203 — an increase of 416 from the 62,787 reported Tuesday.
The 63,203 cases consist of 60,528 confirmed cases and 2,675 probable cases. There are 1,786 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,681 confirmed and 105 probable. That’s an increase of 23 from the 1,763 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 8,159 cases: 2,914 in Chesterfield, 2,603 in Henrico, 2,213 in Richmond and 429 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 255 deaths attributed to the virus: 146 in Henrico, 53 in Chesterfield, 29 in Richmond and 27 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.1% as of June 27, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
