Multiple camera view of implosion in downtown Richmond Implosion of old Dominion offices in downtown Richmond
In a matter of seconds, the former Dominion Energy building that stood for four decades at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was reduced to rubble.
Early Saturday morning, 3,270 pounds of dynamite drilled into 2,563 holes throughout the structure were used to bring down the building, sending out huge billowed of dust out and around the site on 7th and East Cary streets just after 7 a.m.
Crowds gathered more than 15 blocks away to watch the implosion.
PHOTOS: Richmonders watch the implosion of One James River Plaza
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM17
Spectators watch from a nearby rooftop as the former headquarters of Dominion Energy, is imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM15
The former headquarters of Dominion Energy, is imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM14
Detonations begin to crumble the former headquarters of Dominion Energy, is imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM13
The former headquarters of Dominion Energy, is imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM12
A giant curtain thathung next to the former headquarters of Dominion Energy is imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year. A large portion of downtown had streets closed for the event.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM11
Streets looked like snow had fallen after the former headquarters of Dominion Energy, was imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM10
Debris litters East Main Street afterthe former headquarters of Dominion Energy, was imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM09
Debris litters East Main Street after former headquarters of Dominion Energy, was imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM08
The former headquarters of Dominion Energy, is imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM07
The former headquarters of Dominion Energy, is imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM06
The former headquarters of Dominion Energy, is imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM05
The former headquarters of Dominion Energy, is imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM04
The former headquarters of Dominion Energy, is imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM03
The former headquarters of Dominion Energy, is imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM02
Detonations begin to crumble the former headquarters of Dominion Energy, is imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_MET_DEMO_JM01
The first charges detonate as the former headquarters of Dominion Energy, is imploded early Saturday, May 30, 2020. The 340 foot structure was replaced by a new building opened earlier in the year.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW01
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW03
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW05
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW07
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW09
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW11
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW13
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW15
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW17
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW19
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW21
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW23
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW25
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW27
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW29
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW31
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW33
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW35
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW37
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW39
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW41
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW43
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW45
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW47
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW48
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW50
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW51
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW53
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020. A crowd watched the implosion from the bridges leading across the James River.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW54
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020. Kayakers stopped in the James River to watch the implosion.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW55
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW56
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW57
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020. Debris covered Canal Street as workers began the process of clean up.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW58
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020. Debris covered Canal Street as workers began the process of clean up.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW59
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020. Debris covered Canal Street as workers began the process of clean up. The newer Dominion Energy tower stands in the background.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW60
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020. Debris covered 7thl Street as workers began the process of clean up.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200531_DEMOLITION_JW61
The former Dominion Energy building at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was imploded Saturday, 5/30/2020. A parked Range Rover was covered with debris following the implosion.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dominion demolition
The aftermath of the Dominion Energy building implosion as scene from 8th and Main streets.
JIM MILLER
Dominion demolition
The aftermath of the Dominion Energy building implosion as scene from 8th and Main streets.
JIM MILLER
Dominion Energy building
Dominion Energy's 21-story office building at Seventh and East Cary streets is imploded in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Dominion Energy building
Dominion Energy's 21-story office building at Seventh and East Cary streets is imploded in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Dominion Energy building
Crowds gather to witness of Dominion Energy's 21-story office building at Seventh and East Cary streets being imploded in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Dominion Energy building
Crowds gather to witness of Dominion Energy's 21-story office building at Seventh and East Cary streets being imploded in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Dominion Energy building
Dominion Energy's 21-story office building, center, at Seventh and East Cary streets is shown before being imploded in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Dominion Energy building
Dominion Energy's 21-story office building at Seventh and East Cary streets is imploded in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Dominion Energy building
Dominion Energy's 21-story office building, center, at Seventh and East Cary streets is shown before being imploded in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Dominion Energy building
Dominion Energy's 21-story office building at Seventh and East Cary streets is imploded in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Dominion Energy building
Crowds gather to witness of Dominion Energy's 21-story office building at Seventh and East Cary streets being imploded in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Dominion Energy livestream Jump to the 11:25-minute mark to see the implosion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
In those last pictures of the crowd watching the implosion, no one that I could see was wearing a mask. Or not wearing it properly.
complete lack of social distancing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.