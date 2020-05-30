Update: In a matter of seconds, the former Dominion Energy building that stood for four decades at One James River Plaza in downtown Richmond was reduced to rubble.
Early Saturday morning, 3,270 pounds of dynamite drilled into 2,563 holes throughout the structure were used to bring down the building, sending out huge billowed of dust out and around the site on 7th and East Cary streets just after 7 a.m.
Crowds gathered more than 15 blocks away to watch the implosion.
PHOTOS: Richmonders watch the implosion of One James River Plaza
Dominion Energy livestream
Jump to the 11:25-minute mark to see the implosion.
