Just a few months ago, the U.S. economy was thriving and the job market seemed wide open for college seniors such as Jake Elton, who graduates this month from the College of William & Mary with a business degree specializing in finance.
Like many college seniors, Elton, who is from Roanoke, said he started doing job interviews with multiple companies last fall. He landed a job with a software company in Northern Virginia, with hopes of working there and building experience for a few years before going back to school to earn an MBA.
He was supposed to start working later this summer. But then the coronavirus pandemic hit, throwing the U.S. economy into its worst spiral at least since the Great Recession.
About two weeks ago, Elton got a call from a recruiter for the company that hired him.
"When the phone call started, I knew where it was going," said Elton, 22. His job offer had been rescinded.
So Elton, who had hoped to take some time to travel this summer before starting work, found himself back in the job hunt.
He's not alone, as many other soon-to-be college graduates say they are having a tough time finding jobs with so many businesses being shut down from the pandemic.
Career service professionals at universities in the Richmond region and throughout Virginia say they have seen some companies pulling back on offers, especially for internships, while other businesses are delaying their hiring for a few weeks or months waiting for the economy to turn around.
“Securing career opportunities has become more challenging but not impossible for this year’s college graduates," said Joseph Lyons, senior director for Virginia State University's Academic Center for Excellence and Career Services. "Companies are still hiring even if it includes delayed or virtual start dates. Graduates have to be flexible and creative in their job search."
Katybeth Lee, director of business career services at Virginia Commonwealth University, said the good news is that employers are still hiring. "Of course, it depends on the industry. Some industries like hospitality and tourism have been hit hard. Others have seen a bump, like groceries."
***
The job hunt this spring has been difficult, frustrating and challenging, graduates say.
"I don't actually know anyone who has gotten a job during the outbreak," said Caroline Ryan, who is graduating from James Madison University with degrees in communications and dance.
Ryan, who is from Hanover County, said she was looking for communications jobs in the arts or higher education, but several job or internship opportunities were canceled.
On Wednesday, however, Ryan said she landed an internship position in communications for Burkwood Swim & Racquet Club in Hanover. While it is an unpaid internship, Ryan said she is glad to get a job to build her professional qualifications.
W&M's Elton said he is using online tools and connections made through internships to look for other jobs. "I am in the interview stage with a couple of companies, but no firm offers yet," he said.
"It is obviously tough and not ideal. There are less places hiring than usual, but you still have to get to work and find some positives and adjust if you want to end up finding something," Elton said.
"I have found that there are a lot of firms that are rescinding offers, but there are also some firms that are actively hiring even more because they are getting more work," Elton said. "It is really about connecting with the companies that are hiring more."
Meriwether Bryant, a Midlothian resident who is graduating from the University of Virginia with a degree in global studies and minor in environmental science, said she started looking for jobs last fall and was hoping to get a position with a nonprofit or in environmental consulting.
"Then everything happened, and I would say I get two to five emails a day of positions being canceled," Bryant said. "I applied for a lot of internships over the summer and those were the first ones to be canceled."
Now Bryant said she is looking for jobs outside of her field of study.
"I am trying to look at this as an opportunity to push myself outside of my boundaries, like maybe going outside of Richmond and moving to another state," she said. "It has been difficult. I am now second-guessing my career path. I have a lot of worry about underemployment and competing with people who have a lot more experience than I do when all this is over."
***
The National Association of Colleges and Employers, an organization that tracks the job market for graduates, is conducting regular surveys of its members to gauge the job market for graduates.
Based on the most recent survey of its members, the organization said about 22% of employers are revoking offers to interns, while about 4.4% of employers are revoking offers to full-time recruits. Both of these figures have grown over the past month, the group said.
"It doesn’t sound like much, but it is going up, which is the bad thing," said Edwin Koc, the organization's director of research.
Koc cautioned that the survey is conducted among the organization's 439 member companies, which are in multiple industries, but "we do not have a strong representation in hospitality and entertainment, and those are areas that are being hit extremely hard by the virus situation."
During the height of the last economic recession, about 9% of employers revoked offers for graduates in the class of 2009, Koc said.
So this downturn has not reached that level yet, but about 19% of employers in the most recent survey remain undecided about their hiring plans.
Before the coronavirus outbreak, "it was going to be a fairly decent year for college hiring," Koc said.
After all, the U.S. was in the 11th year of an economic expansion - the longest on record - as college seniors were heading into their final year.
A poll of members before the outbreak indicated a 6.5% increase in job offers for new graduates compared with last year.
Many employers made job offers to college seniors in the fall before graduation, Koc said. "If you are in the group that got job offers, you are probably OK," he said. "But you may be delayed in terms of starting a job."
***
Erika Neal, a political science major and senior class president at Virginia State University, said she started looking for jobs last August.
She interviewed for a job with Walmart's e-commerce business in October and accepted a job as a category specialist in December. A native of Henrico County, Neal is moving to California to start work in June.
"I was really fortunate to have a job offer and accepted it prior to the pandemic," Neal said. The job is in a specialty - e-commerce - that has been in high demand since the pandemic started because of online shopping. "There is a lot of work to be done in that space,” she said.
In the meantime, Neal has been helping other seniors on their job search. Given how the pandemic has disrupted business and in-person interviews, "it is really confusing," she said. "There are just so many moving parts that we can’t see from the outside, for people who are looking to get jobs as a student."
"Particularly for students of historically black colleges and universities, it is more challenging," she said. "They may not have all the resources to go online and apply for a job. A lot of seniors might just walk into an office and talk to a receptionist. A lot of those offices are closed now, and seniors have to go online.
"Another thing college seniors can relate to is juggling between school work and interviews and classes," she said. "Balancing the college experience online with finding a job is definitely an obstacle."
***
While some seniors were able to get jobs before the pandemic, about half of the students from a typical senior class do not start looking for a job until graduation is near, said Koc from the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
New graduates might take service jobs in retail, restaurants or hospitality until they find a job that fits their career goals, and 30 to 40 percent of college graduates start out working in jobs that do not require a college degree, he said.
"They are going into a market for the summer that is probably not going to be very good, if there are any jobs at all," he said.
Typically, the most readily available jobs for new college graduates is in food service, but that sector has been hobbled by pandemic-related closures.
"It is going to be a very difficult summer for a lot of new college graduates," he said. "They are going to struggle mightily in terms of getting a job or job offer."
***
Some large employers in the Richmond area that have closed offices and shifted employees to remote work say they are still hiring college graduates but are delaying start dates for some new hires.
For instance, Henrico-based Altria Group Inc. is still hiring recent college graduates and "the numbers this year are consistent with previous years," a spokesman said.
The nation's largest tobacco company is "slightly delaying the start date for some of the new hires" who will work in its sales force, to later in the summer. The company also is bringing on 182 summer interns from across the U.S. in June, including some new graduates.
"With our ongoing focus on employee health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, these internships will be done remotely this year," spokesman Steven Callahan said.
Financial services giant Capital One Financial Corp., the Richmond region's largest private employer, said it is still hiring graduates but is prioritizing roles that are most critical to servicing customers while "temporarily pausing recruitment for certain other roles.”
The company also has shifted its summer internship program to remote work.
Frank Allen, director of employer relations for the University of Richmond, said he too has noticed that most student job offers are not being revoked but some are being delayed. "There have been some instances where employers have retracted offers that a student had not accepted yet," he said.
"The impact on the economy is so uncertain at this point, and the impact on specific organizations is not clear yet," he said.
Given the uncertainty around the duration of the pandemic, Allen said he is concerned about job offers a year from now for the class of 2021, when the economic fallout is likely to be more clear and may have affected more industries. "I think the economic impact will certainly be more known, and it will potentially be greater than it is now," he said.
Beth Chancy, UR's associate director of career services and a career advisor, said she has talked with students about reframing their expectations for the job search in the immediate future.
"We have talked about thinking of life in the short term versus the long term in terms of what is possible right now, and focusing on those businesses that currently are hiring right now," Chancy said.
"We've also talked about focusing on what they can control right now - getting all of their job search materials ready right now, getting their applications ready and working on building relationships."
***
Trip Gilmore, a senior at Hampden-Sydney College majoring in business economics and physics, said he was able to secure a job as a business analyst for Virginia Green Lawn Care.
Gilmore, who is from Newport News, previously had worked for two summers as an intern for the Henrico-based company.
"I’m very lucky, and I am beyond thankful that I have this," Gilmore said of the job, which involves visiting the company's branch offices to help improve business processes.
"A couple of my friends have gotten jobs," he said. "But a lot of them are having a tough time, as expected."
"If I have any words of advice, I would strongly encourage anybody to take advantage of their college’s career center if they can," as well as reaching out to alumni to make connections, he said. "My college has an amazing career center and team. I don't know where I would be without them."
***
Carson Pinney, a senior at Washington & Lee University who is from Richmond majoring in business with a minor in mass communications, said she has applied for dozens of jobs over the last few months but has seen most of them vanish as the pandemic has taken its toll. "I assume they are pulling them because they cannot afford to hire new recruits," she said.
Pinney said she feels most sorry for people who have lost jobs.
"It is a horrible situation, and it is out of our control," she said. "The last recession was man-made. This recession has not been man-made. It is biologically made by a natural disaster. Of course I want it to end as soon as possible, but I know it is not going to happen for some time."
"It has been eye-opening for me," she said. "There are millions of other people on the planet who are in the same position as me. It makes me feel not as alone, and grateful for going to an amazing college and having the tools to get a great job, which I hope to get eventually."
The second time in a week the RTD has done a feature on multiple local young people and they are *all white.* Please examine why your reporting is so white-centric in an area that is only 60% white.
