Work has started on turning a former sanctuary building in Henrico County into a Ukrop's bakery and food shop.
Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods expects the retail space - to be called Ukrop's Market Hall - to be completed sometime in November.
"By the holidays this year, we anticipate being opened and once again having our customers be able to enjoy Ukrop's fried chicken and breakfast pizza and all of their other favorite items here at our retail outlet," said Scott Aronson, president of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods.
Interior demolition of the former sanctuary building of Bon Air Baptist Church’s Village campus at Horsepen Road and Patterson Avenue started this week. That should take about two weeks to complete.
Two other buildings on the 2.8-acre parcel - used as former classroom buildings - will be torn down starting next week. An office building with up to 17,000 square feet of space is planned to be built at some point in the future, Aronson said.
It will take about five months to renovate the former sanctuary building into the food hall that will sell the bakery and food items, including the Ukrop’s fried chicken and potato wedges — two items that the company has said are the top requests since the Ukrop family sold its grocery business in 2010.
The company plans to make substantial upgrades to the building but Aronson declined to say how much it expects to spend on the project. A partnership tied to Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods bought property for $1.8 million last year.
The property was rezoned last year by the Henrico Board of Supervisors to allow for the retail food space.
Some of the church's former pews will be re-used for part of the seating area that is planned in the Ukrop's Market Hall. An outdoor patio with tables and chairs also will be available.
The rest of the pews are being donate, Aronson said. Some people are taking them for sentimental reasons while others want them to reuse, he said. The church's former chandeliers also will be donated.
The Ukrop's Market Hall would offer much of the company’s full lineup of bakery goods — from its White House rolls, chocolate bar cakes, lemon chess pies to the popular rainbow cookies — as well as its prepared foods including London broil, chicken cobbler and meatloaf.
It would operate Monday through Saturday.
The space also will provide an outlet for the company's growing catering business, making it easier for customers to pick up orders there rather than from its operations off Westmoreland and Thalbro streets.
