Richmonder Noah Scalin and his artwork have hit the national television airwaves.
His creation of a large-scale anamorphic portrait of a mother and her two daughters formed entirely out of clothing is the focal point of a new commercial for retailer Old Navy.
Richmond-based The Martin Agency handled the creative behind the ad spot, which began airing May 12 to promote the retail chain’s $30 million-worth of clothing donations to needy American families during the COVID-19 crisis.
“The piece was by far the most ambitious creation I’ve ever done using clothing,” Scalin said.
It was the largest piece he had ever made using the anamorphic technique. It used faces of three people rather than his typical one-person portrait. And he worked on it by himself instead of with assistants or production personnel.
Known for creating large-scale art installations out of everyday items, Scalin created the artwork — 40 feet from front to back by 20-feet-wide in the back — by using 1,000 pieces of clothing from Old Navy.
He used anamorphic art perspective, which provides a distorted projection requiring someone to look at the piece from a specific vantage point. For the the Old Navy commercial, the video shows him installing the art piece and the viewer sees the completed artwork from an overhead view.
“It looks only correct from where the camera is set up,” he said. “From any other angle, the piece really looks distorted and basically most of the time you can’t really tell there are faces there.”
Look closely at the mother’s neck, for instance, and you will see white socks, he said. Red folded pants are used for her chest.
“Every piece of clothing had to be carefully placed,” he said. “Up close, it is impossible to tell if it is in the correct place so you have to go back and forth and adjust.”
The project took five days in late April to complete. It was shot in a studio in eastern Henrico County.
Old Navy’s commercial captures Scalin making the artwork through time-lapse videography, transforming what started out as a pile of clothing into art.
“It just exceeded our expectations,” said Anne Marie Hite, senior vice president and group creative director for The Martin Agency, which landed the Old Navy account earlier this year.
“We were so happy with what he did,” Hite said,
The project had its challenges, said Scalin, also known for creating his “Skull-a-Day” book in 2015 that featured 365 skull images, one for every day of the year.
Because of the pandemic, the usual battalion of production personnel and agency creative types weren’t at the studio to hover. He worked on the project alone wearing a mask and gloves. The only other person at the studio was a photography director, who filmed the whole process using five different cameras.
“Normally they would be on set working on a production like this but I was working essentially alone,” he said about personnel from The Martin Agency and Old Navy. “So they had a lot of faith in me that I could create something that would represent their message. This level of trust in my ability as an artist meant a lot to me.”
When he has worked on similar anamorphic art projects in the past — for instance at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts or at Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Business, where he served as its first artist-in-residence — the pieces are of one person. “Just a portrait — no background, just head and shoulders. But this was three people as well as a background and larger than I normally work,” he said.
“So it was a bit of a stressful experience,” Scalin said about the entire project.
“We had a time crunch. We had to get it done quickly,” he said. “But at the same time, it was a really delightful experience. I was overwhelmed in the good way. I find when I am stressed out like that, it makes me more excited and more creative.”
Besides, he said, the commercial was promoting a good cause. “This was a big deal announcement that used my art as a way to promote it,” he said.
Scalin got connected with The Martin Agency after sharing the stage with agency CEO Kristen Cavallo at an event last year at St. Catherine’s School. He had created one of his anamorphic art projects at the school and it stuck in her mind.
“We were looking for the perfect time to do something with him,” Hite said, noting that Old Navy, a unit of The Gap Inc., thought having Scalin would be a great fit.
“It worked out really well. The portrait was something that represents family that showed the fun spirit at Old Navy,” Hite said.
It also gave Scalin some national notoriety while promoting a worthy project.
“We love any opportunity to promote artists. And this is a great donation Old Navy has made,” Hite said. “We had a great message to work with.”
The 1,000 pieces of clothing used for the art project along with additional Old Navy clothing are being donated to needy families. Old Navy is working with a number of organizations to distribute the goods to vulnerable families including nonprofit groups Good360and Baby2Baby as well as transportation partner Penske Logistics.
