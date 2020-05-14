The phones had been ringing often this week at the John Marshall Barbershop in downtown Richmond.
Customers have gone weeks or months without haircuts, so appointments were picking up in anticipation that pandemic restrictions on hair salons and barbershops would loosen Friday.
Then things changed quickly Thursday — and the wait goes on, at least in the city.
Hugh Campbell, a barber for more than 50 years and owner of the John Marshall Barbershop, now has to reschedule those fresh appointments. Gov. Ralph Northam granted Mayor Levar Stoney’s request to delay the city’s entry into Phase One of reopening.
“It is really frustrating,” Campbell said. “I’m going to try to explain to my buddies that maybe we will shoot for the end of the month.”
The barbershop had shut down in March and has been in its longest hiatus since 1929. Campbell said he has spent much of the past two months cleaning and refurbishing the barbershop.
“I put four coats of polish back on the floor,” he said.
Campbell said the barbershop — known for having styled the hair of U.S. presidents and other famous visitors to Richmond — was doing its best to accommodate appointment requests while adhering to social distancing rules. “Our chairs are far enough apart,” he said.
Now, with the late development Thursday, he’s in phase two of rescheduling. “I’m going to do what I can do,” he said.
Other hair salons and barbershops in the region not affected by the order also have been preparing to reopen Friday, albeit with more restrictions than usual. They include allowing fewer people in a location at one time and requiring employees and customers to wear masks.
The bottom line in the age of COVID-19: If you want to get your hair cut or styled in the counties surrounding the city, call ahead and make an appointment. Walk-in appointments are going to be hard to come by.
Despite the long hair of the day, just how many customers are going to rush back for a cut or style — even after nearly two months of restrictions — remains unknown amid ongoing concern about the coronavirus.
“We are in uncharted territory right now,” said Cheryl Cannon, owner of four My Salon Suite and Salon Plaza locations in the Richmond area.
Cannon’s salons rent spaces to about 125 cosmetologists who operate as independent proprietors.
“It has been a difficult journey in the sense that we have not been able to work,” she said. “Hair stylists are hustlers. They like to get out there and work. Their clients are like extended family to them.”
Cannon said that of her 125 renters, four have decided not to come back Friday because of various reasons (such as health issues), while five are delaying their return. The others will operate based on rules that include an appointment-only policy and no more than one person visiting a stylist at a time.
Stylists and customers will need to wear masks. Stylists have the option of providing masks for customers or requiring them to bring their own.
Great Clips, which has a large franchise operation in the Richmond area, said it is “strongly encouraging” customers to use online check-in services that allow them to put their names on the wait list and know when it is their turn.
“We’re asking that customers arrive near the salon when they have about five minutes of wait time left, and salon staff will call customers when it’s their turn to come into the salon for their service,” Great Clips Inc. CEO Steve Hockett said in a statement.
Customers will be required to wear masks in salons. “We encourage customers to bring masks or face coverings with them,” the company said.
Great Clips franchisees independently own and operate salons, and the company said salons are reopening in accordance with federal, state and local guidance related to social distancing, cleaning and other practices.
“Proper sanitization has always been an important cosmetology industry practice,” the company noted.
