Dominion Energy has shut down one of its two nuclear reactors at the North Anna Power Station after operators discovered what a spokesman for the company called a "small leak of water" in the reactor’s coolant pumps.

Unit 2 at the plant in Louisa County was shut down at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday and remained offline on Friday afternoon. Unit 1 was unaffected and was still operating at 100 percent capacity on Friday.

The water leak was about 0.1 gallons per minute at the time the unit was shut down, said Ken Holt, a spokesman for Dominion.

“The water from the leak was contained in the containment building and did not go into the environment,” Holt said. “The source has been identified and repairs are underway. All the systems operated as designed during the shutdown and the reactor is currently offline and stable while repairs are being made.”

Richmond-based Dominion operates twin 980-megawatt nuclear reactors at the 1,043-acre North Anna Power Station. Each unit can produce enough energy for about 225,000 homes, but the company can pull power from other sources when a unit is down.

Dominion previously shut down Unit 2 at the plant because of a water leak in December 2017.

