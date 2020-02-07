Properties owned by Watkins Nurseries Inc., founded in 1876 and run by the fifth generation of the Watkins family, are slated to be sold at a foreclosure auction later this month.
A total of 342.3 acres of land in Chesterfield, Powhatan and Amelia counties - with a combined assessed value of $2.314 million - as well as vehicles and equipment owned by a sister company are scheduled to be sold at four different auctions at three locations on Feb. 20.
The auctions will be held on the courthouse steps in Chesterfield, Powhatan and Amelia counties.
Foreclosure notices were placed on Page D5 in the legal advertising section of Friday's Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Henrico County-based Dudley Resources is contracted to handle the foreclosure auctions on behalf of a bank that provided financing to the Watkins nursery and recycling businesses, said Tim Dudley, president of the real estate auction firm.
"The bank is foreclosing on it for lack of payment," Dudley said, declining to name the bank.
Robert Watkins, the owner and president of Watkins Nurseries, could not be reached for comment.
His father, former state Sen. John Watkins, a Republican who represented Powhatan and Chesterfield counties for 34 years, said SonaBank has not sent a formal notice of foreclosure.
"We have not received any notice," John Watkins said. "The law states you have to provide notice. My son is seeking legal advice."
John Watkins said the two businesses - Watkins Nurseries and Virginia Resources Recycled LLC - have loans that are cross collateralized, meaning the collateral for one loan also is used as collateral for another loan.
"They have not been able to meet the notes. I think the nursery business is current," John Watkins said about the loans.
Watkins Nurseries was founded by J.B. Watkins as a small fruit tree farm in Powhatan County. It has grown to more than 500 acres across central Virginia used in the production of field-grown, landscape-size plants.
The four auctions are slated to run starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 with the last auction starting at 3:15 p.m. that day.
Here's the auction lineup:
• The first offering includes the property at 101 Dry Bridge Road is where Watkins Nurseries has its headquarters. The property is about a half mile from Midlothian Turnpike and is west of Westchester Commons.
That auction starts at 10 a.m. on the steps of the Chesterfield County Courthouse.
The 6.107-acre parcel includes a 6,230-square-foot office building, a 12,000-square-foot greenhouse and an 8,400-square foot loading dock/material cover shed.
The property is assessed for $1.054 million.
The site is the current location of the company's landscape contracting division as well as its business office and plant center.
• The second offering includes the property 4216 Worsham Road in Powhatan.
That auction begins at 1 p.m. in front of Powhatan County Courthouse.
The 4.8-acre parcel includes a 2,640-square-foot office building and a 2,880-square-foot greenhouse. It is assessed at $267,000.
The farm is where the company's greenhouse and propagation facilities are located as well as some field grown resources.
• The third offering is for the largest amount of land - 331.4 acres - in Amelia.
The auction is slated to start at 3 p.m. at the Amelia County Courthouse.
It includes two parcels at 11400 Winterham Road and 11601 Grub Hill Church Road. The properties, both off of U.S. 360 about 15 miles west of the Brandermill residential community in Chesterfield, are being offered separately or together.
The assessed value of the combined properties is $992,800.
One parcel has numerous small storage buildings and shed. The other has two houses.
The farm, acquired in 1998, is the primary production area for the nursery and its tree operation.
• The fourth offering includes the equipment and vehicle assets owned by Virginia Resources Recycled, a commercial and residential land clearing, grinding, grubbing and logging business.
That auction will start at 3:15 p.m. at the Amelia County Courthouse.
The machinery and vehicles, including tractors and trucks, is valued at more than $1.5 million.
What? With all the money getting 288 to use his land—- then the Watkins center and all the money he has made are you really telling me that this property is in foreclosure? Something is very wrong.
Nothing is wrong - just time to get out, cash in and retire.
