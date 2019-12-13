In barely a decade, the Scott's Addition area of Richmond has changed from a little-noticed manufacturing and warehouse district to a burgeoning hot spot of urban life, work and play.
Fueled in part by historic tax credits, the nearly 200-acre neighborhood has benefited from hundreds of millions of dollars in private investments for apartments, offices, restaurants, craft breweries, cideries and entertainment venues.
Thousands of residents have moved into new apartment buildings in Scott’s Addition, which is bound on the east by Arthur Ashe Boulevard, the south by West Broad Street, the west by Interstate 195 and the north by railroad tracks.
More apartments are being planned, with projects including a 12-story building that will be the tallest in the neighborhood.
That $70 million project by Historic Housing, a major Richmond developer, includes transforming the former Quality Inn and Suites hotel at 3200 W. Broad St. into 117 apartments. As part of that development, the 12-story building with 205 apartments is planned behind the hotel at West Marshall Street and Mactavish Avenue.
Also on tap for Scott's Addition in 2020 is a new winery.
Snipes Properties and Spy Rock Real Estate have paid $2 million for a 1.5-acre parcel at 1708 Belleville St. It includes a 9,000 square foot catering facility previously occupied by Groovin’ Gourmet which will be converted into a winery and full service restaurant.
The site also will have an outdoor events venue with a grassy lawn, a rarity in Scott's Addition.
The winery will join the mix of what has become a craft beverages destination point in the city. Scott's Addition is now home to seven breweries - the seventh one opened last week - along with three cideries, one distillery and one meadery.
***
All the growth is good news for Richmond-area businesses that have been at the forefront of the Scott's Addition renaissance, investing in the area or opening operations there.
They include business executives such as David Gallagher, co-founder and CEO of Dominion Payroll, a human resource services company that, in 2017, moved its offices and 125 employees from downtown Richmond into the new Symbol development at 3200 Rockbridge St. in Scott's Addition.
"It was a chance for us to really collect our employees and say, 'We are going to make a statement...that we are going to be part of a very special renaissance happening here in this community," Gallagher said.
Gallagher was one of five panelists who spoke Tuesday during the Richmond Times-Dispatch's Metro Business Live forum. About 135 people attended the event for a wide-ranging discussion on the future of Scott's Addition.
Panelists spoke about the opportunities in Scott's Addition, but also how the development boom affects traffic, parking, infrastructure, rental rates. A key question is how to preserve an edgy and entrepreneurial vibe that has been one of the neighborhood's key attractions.
As development continues, "the thing I hope and I am personally motivated to see happen is that the maker community stays connected to Scott's Addition," Gallagher said. "We have really got to find a way to give them homes in Scott’s Addition. Richmond is known from the outside as a creative culture. I think people associate that with Scott's Addition, so we really have to show that off."
In 2001, the city's master plan called for manufacturing in Scott's Addition, but from 2005 to 2017 the area evolved into a mix of residential and commercial, and the city approved numerous special-use permits "practically touching every parcel" within the neighborhood, said Mark Olinger, director of Richmond’s Department of Planning & Development Review.
"In 2005, the council approved the first special use permit for a mixed-used project, an adaptive reuse in Scott’s Addition, and it was off to the races," Olinger said. "Since that time, we have done 34 projects. We have done 34 SUPS and PODs between 2005 and 2017 [almost all exclusively SUPs] practically touching every parcel within the Scott’s Addition neighborhood."
Zoning changes adopted in 2017 enabled mixed-used development with only an administrative review of a plan of development.
"Between 2017 when we did the rezoning change and 2019, we have done 10 PODs which is an administrative process - cheaper and we’re trying to make it quicker so people pay less and get a quicker answer," he said.
"Scott’s Addition, I think, reflects the future of Richmond," Olinger said. "It is what a lot of us, particularly in the planning and design field, have said for years that we want: True mixed-used neighborhoods that are emerging in the city that can be the neighborhoods for the next generation, not re-creating what happened 125 years ago, but thinking forward for the next hundred years."
Olinger said he foresees development in Scott's Addition spilling over into surrounding areas that he called the "Greater Scott's Addition area."
***
Lots of projects are under construction or planned for Scott's Addition.
Developments under construction in Scott's Addition include The Nest, a five-story building being developed by Fountainhead Real Estate Development. It will have 118 units on West Marshall Street between Summit and Highpoint avenues.
SNP Properties also is developing The Summit at Scott’s Addition, a seven-story complex at the corner of Summit Avenue and West Broad Street for 166 apartments.
Capital Square 1031, a Henrico County-based real estate investment and management company, is developing three apartment buildings, raising some of the money to pay for the projects under federal Opportunity Zone program. Capital Square plans to spend about $82 million developing the three complexes that will have a total of about 390 units.
***
What's been happening in Scott's Addition was enough to get the attention of Michael Babin when he visited Richmond a few years ago.
The founder and principal of Neighborhood Restaurant Group, an Alexandria-based restaurant company, toured the area and ended up having beers at The Veil Brewing Co. in Scott's Addition.
"It was apparent to me at that time that something really special was happening in Scott's Addition and in the city as a whole," Babin said.
Now, Neighborhood Restaurant Group is investing in Scott's Addition. In October, the company announced plans to open a food hall called The Belleville — its first in Richmond - at 1509 Belleville St. The 25,000-square-foot food hall is expected to have at least 15 vendors.
The company envisions the food hall as "a different kind of dining destination in the evening with more of a culinary focus," Babin said. "It should be a hub for the whole culinary and beverage scene in the city. That's what we intend to make it."
"I am making a bet on the neighborhood, for sure," Babin said. "I am also making a bet on the culinary and beverage energy...of Richmond - that it can support this kind of a project and that more and more people are going to want to go out to eat, and want to come to Richmond to do things."
Babin, too, said he hopes that as Scott's Addition develops, it can maintain or enhance its status as a "creative hub" with small businesses and entrepreneurs that generate energy for a neighborhood.
Development booms in some city neighborhoods around the country that are similar to Scott's Addition eventually have priced those "ground floor" people out, he said.
"One of the really cool things about Scott’s Addition is it hasn’t just been about making beverages and having food places - it has been about making other things," Babin said. "It has been a hub for the maker community in the city. Landlords obviously want to benefit from all of this growth. I hope they will continue to understand that the goose that is laying the golden egg is those ground-floor uses."
***
As an old manufacturing and warehouse district, Scott's Addition has some drawbacks for residential and commercial development.
It lacks sidewalks, street lights, easy parking and green space, for instance, but the panelists who spoke said those drawbacks are not a major problem for them right now.
Gallagher said he has heard few complaints about parking from the hundreds of people who go to Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club, a floor shuffleboard game center that he co-owns in Scott's Addition. It opened inside a renovated 18,000-square-foot warehouse on West Moore Street last year.
"I think we have got to deal with parking – don't get me wrong," he said. "I think that is a big issue as we move forward because it is necessary as we grow residential complexes there. At the current level, I don’t think it is hurting us at all."
Robyn Zacharias, president and chief executive officer of the Barber Martin Agency, said it was an "easy" decision for the marketing firm to move its offices from Chesterfield County into Scott’s Addition in 2017. The company had been in The Boulders office park for 25 years and was looking to get into the city, and Scott's Addition has proved to be "a vibrant and thriving area," she said.
“We understand that there are parking issues," Zacharias said. "We understand that there aren’t beautiful sidewalks and green space, but the benefits far outweigh the challenges right now."
Zacharias said she does worry about increasing costs over time.
"As someone who is leasing, my biggest concern is the rent escalation when we start renewing leases," she said. "What does that look like in four-and-half years and can we stay there? So, while I welcome the growth and development, what is in the back of my mind is the future rent.”
***
How many more craft beverage makers such as breweries the area can sustain?
The panelists agreed that Scott's Addition needs a diversity of entertainment and dining options. As someone from outside the Richmond region, Babin said he thinks the cluster of craft beverage makers is good for the region's tourism economy.
Courtney Mailey, who owns Blue Bee Cider in Scott's Addition, said that about 30 percent of her "steady, loyal customers" are from Washington D.C.
"We’re a destination," Mailey said. "In that respect, more choice is better."
Gallagher backed that up, saying that on weekends anywhere from 30 percent to 50 percent of customers at Tang & Biscuit come from more than 50 miles away.
Mailey moved Blue Bee Cider in 2016 from its original location in Manchester into the former city stables property at 3101 W. Clay St.
"I still believe that having this cluster of similar businesses is a net positive for us, and I am not negative about another one coming," Mailey said of the craft beverage scene.
Mailey said she would like to see more green spaces in Scott's Addition, along with additional transportation options. She also thinks having a "small hotel" in the area would help attract more people and tourists.
"I think one of the things that is different and unique about Scott’s Addition – as it is and as it is becoming - is that it actually fits more with the family vibe that is Richmond," Mailey said. "We get a lot of families with older children. They come out as a multi-generational group – grandparents, parents and adult children. They all want to have this experience together."
