Whole Foods Market has finally announced the opening date for its store in The Sauer Center development off West Broad Street near the Fan District.
The new 47,000-square-foot store at 2024 W. Broad St. is slated to open on Jan. 30 at 9 a.m., the company announced Tuesday.
Construction on the two-story, brick-façade grocery store began in spring 2018. Exterior signs were installed in August and the sign for The Sauer Center development — with Whole Foods’ name and logo — was added in September to the parking lot entrances on West Broad Street and on Hermitage Road.
The Whole Foods store is a key part of The Sauer Center urban mixed-use development on West Broad Street near Hermitage Road that Sauer Properties is doing.
The grocery chain announced in May 2014 that a Whole Foods Market would anchor the proposed development, which is on the site of the former Pleasants Hardware building adjacent to C.F. Sauer’s corporate headquarters. The Pleasants Hardware store was demolished in late 2017 and early 2018.
The new store will employ approximately 165 full and part-time workers.
The store will feature a self-serve eatery and taproom on the mezzanine level, offering a variety of pub-style food, indoor and outdoor seating for over 150 customers and self-serve wine and beer that customers are invited to drink while shopping in the store.
This will be the region's second Whole Foods store. The first opened in West Broad Village in western Henrico County in 2008.
