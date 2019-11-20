Carol Blaylock was dumbfounded to learn this week that she and about 240 other former employees abruptly laid off in June from their jobs at Henrico County-based Colortree Group might be getting some lost wages.
"I was totally surprised. I thought it was a dead issue. I didn't expect to hear anything more about it," Blaylock said.
The bankruptcy court-appointed trustee overseeing the now-defunct Colortree Group's affairs has proposed putting $500,000 into a pool of money to pay the former employees who were let go from the printing company without the required federal 60-day termination notice. The trustee last week filed the proposed plan, which would settle a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of the workers.
The deal needs approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Keith L. Phillips, who has scheduled a hearing for Dec. 5.
If approved then, the employees could receive their money in late December. Exactly how much each worker might get hasn't been determined.
"I figured it would be years from now," said Blaylock, the company’s former director of imagination who now is a freelance graphic designer. "I never expected to hear anything this quickly or hear anything at all."
After operating for more than 30 years printing direct-mail envelopes, flyers and brochures, Colortree abruptly closed its offices and plant at 8000 Villa Park Drive. The company was forced into Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in September. Its equipment and other assets were sold at auction in September.
Peter J. Barrett, the court-appointed trustee who is an attorney in the Richmond law office of Kutak Rock, devised a deal to pay the employees now before the case is finalized. The employees are creditors in the bankruptcy case.
The settlement agreement, he said, is a reasonable deal that is in the best interest of the company, its creditors and former employees. Doing a deal so quickly and early in a liquidation case should provide a greater return to the creditors, he said.
Besides, possibly getting former employees their money by the end of the year - maybe before Christmas - influenced the outcome, Barrett said.
"Certainly that played a factor in the decision," he said about employees getting their money before the holiday.
"We were not going to compromise our position for the sake of speed or for a lower dollar amount," he said.
"We wanted to be able to do a deal and wanted to get the money out to the employees quickly. We teed this up as quickly as we could," Barrett said. "When you are able to find leverage in a case to provide a positive return to creditors that is always good news."
The resolution has been very quick, said Jack A. Raisner, a partner with the New York-based Outten & Golden LLP law firm that represents the employees in the class-action lawsuit. Lawyers from the Richmond-based Spotts Fain PC firm also are representing the employees.
"This is exceptional under these circumstances," Raisner said. "We have similar cases started around the same time that are nowhere near to any kind of resolution or not even in sight or close to one. A lot of stars were aligned here in favor of a quick outcome."
***
How much each employee will receive isn't known.
The money, Raisner said, will be divided fairly among the 240 employees.
"All of the details still have to be worked out," Raisner said. "There are a lot of things that still need to be done to dot all of our i's and cross all of our t's."
But the $500,000 pot of money won't all go entirely to employees.
About a third of it will go toward lawyers for their fees, if the bankruptcy judge approves those charges, Raisner said. There also will be other administrative fees to get a payroll company to cut checks for the employees.
Federal and state withholding taxes also will be deducted from the amount each employee receives.
***
After negotiating among the various parties and doing some digging, Barrett was able to get an agreement.
The deal would settle a class-action lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Richmond alleging the company violated the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN Act. That law requires companies with a large number of employees who are being laid off as part of a mass layoff or plant closing to provide 60 days’ advance notice or to pay them their wages and benefits for the 60 days.
The laid-off employees, who are entitled to a priority claim under federal bankruptcy laws, settling their case by receiving less than initial demands, Barrett said.
The settlement deal also calls for Sterling National Bank, which provided financing to Colortree’s owner for its operations, to advance the $500,000 to fund the employees' claim. In return, the bank and Barrett agreed to equally split all accounts receivable proceeds, which could amount to collecting up to about $1 million. The trustee currently has on hand about $404,000 from accounts receivable proceeds.
"We were able to discover a potential claim against Sterling and we utilized that leverage to get Sterling to put up some money in the case to avoid litigation," Barrett said.
Sterling is owed more than $6.8 million, court documents show.
James “Pat” Patterson, Colortree Group’s owner and its president and CEO, agreed to pay $165,000 to settle potential claims that Barrett believes he could have against him. Patterson has asserted he has various claims against the company including for money loaned, court documents show.
Patterson became sole owner of Colortree Group in late 2016 when his Stingem Management Group LLC acquired Boathouse Capital’s 72 percent stake in the company that he didn’t own. Patterson and Boathouse Capital had acquired Colortree as well as Graphics Innovations, a specialty printer of direct-mail products, in 2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.