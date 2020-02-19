Watkins Nurseries Inc., one of the Richmond region’s oldest businesses that has been operated since 1876 by the Watkins family, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Wednesday.
The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond cancels a foreclosure auction that was scheduled to be held Thursday morning to sell a total of 342.3 acres of land in Chesterfield, Powhatan and Amelia counties to pay off a bank loan.
In addition to Watkins Nurseries’ filing, two related entities filed for bankruptcy — the Virginias Resources Recycled LLC and Watkins-Amelia LLC.
Robert S. Watkins, the fifth generation of his family to run the nursery business, also filed for personal bankruptcy.
Combined, the business entities owe millions of dollars to creditors, court records show.
The documents filed with the court provided scant details about the companies or its finances. But the Watkins Nurseries business listed assets and liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. The filing said the company had between 100 and 199 creditors, many of them Richmond-area businesses.
Virginias Resources Recycled, a commercial and residential land-clearing, grinding, grubbing and logging business, also listed assets and liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. It has 50 to 99 creditors.
The filing for Watkins-Amelia, which owns 331.4 acres in Amelia County, listed assets and liabilities of $1 million to $10 million with up to 49 creditors.
The personal bankruptcy filing for Robert Watkins, the owner and president of Watkins Nurseries, listed assets and liabilities of $100,000 to $500,000 with up to 49 creditors.
Robert Watkins could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.
His father, former state Sen. John Watkins, a Republican who represented Powhatan and Chesterfield counties for 34 years, declined to comment Tuesday about the foreclosure auctions and what, if anything, the family business might do to stop the auctions.
Robert A. Canfield, the lawyer handling Robert Watkins’ personal bankruptcy case, could not be reached for comment.
The Richmond law firm Tavenner & Beran, which is handling the other bankruptcy cases, declined to comment Wednesday night.
The properties in Chesterfield, Powhatan and Amelia counties — with a combined assessed value of $2.314 million — as well as vehicles and equipment owned by Virginias Resources Recycled were slated to be sold at four auctions at three courthouses on Thursday.
SonaBank had foreclosed on the properties for lack of payment on a loan.
John Watkins had said earlier this month that Watkins Nurseries and Virginias Resources Recycled have loans that were cross-collateralized, meaning the collateral for one loan also is used as collateral for another loan.
The original principal amount of the SonaBank loan is $1.735 million that was recorded in a deed of trust dated April 28, 2017, according to the foreclosure notice. The other loan, for an undisclosed amount, was for machinery.
Watkins Nurseries was founded by J.B. Watkins as a small fruit tree farm in Powhatan County 144 years ago. It has grown to have more than 500 acres across central Virginia used in the production of field-grown, landscape-size plants, according to the company’s website.
The planned auctions had included property at 101 Dry Bridge Road in Chesterfield, where Watkins Nurseries has its headquarters. The property is about a half-mile from Midlothian Turnpike and is west of Westchester Commons.
The other offerings included a 4.8-acre parcel in Powhatan where the company’s greenhouse and propagation facilities are located as well as 331.4 acres near the Amelia County Courthouse that is used as the primary production area for the nursery and its tree operation.
A fourth planned auction had included the equipment and vehicle assets owned by Virginias Resources Recycled.
