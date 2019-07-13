Title: Executive director of Medicare and retirement programs in Virginia for members of UnitedHealthcare
Born: In Southern California in 1989, but raised in Minnesota
Education: Bachelor of arts in sociology from Colgate University, 2012; master’s in public health from Johns Hopkins University, 2014
Career: Research at Text4baby, 2012-2014; health analytics at Voxiva, 2014-2016; and began career at UnitedHealthcare in 2016 on a regional strategy team and named executive director to run the Virginia Medicare and retirement market in April 2018. (Also worked as a doula on and off since 2015.)
In which part of the metro area do you live: Carytown
Worst business decision: “Staying too long in roles I had outgrown. Fortunately, my career at UnitedHealthcare gives me purpose and plenty of challenges.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “As a guiding principle, I’ve learned to always assume positive intent. Even when an individual’s actions don’t align with your own objectives, it helps to remember that they arrived at their decision from somewhere that was logical to them at the time. Assuming positive intent gives them the benefit of the doubt and helps resolve any conflict in a respectful and productive manner. Working at UnitedHealthcare, I have also learned how vital a workplace culture is to the mission of the organization. Two of our core values are integrity and compassion.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Staying creative and ahead of the curve in a highly regulated industry. Health care, especially for seniors, is so much more than just an insurance plan.”
First job after college: “I interned at a psychology research lab in a part of the organization that focused on the study of adolescents. I served as a liaison for the adolescents around campus and helped administer various tests to assess their levels of risk-taking behavior.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I still have plenty that I want to accomplish. I firmly believe in living without regrets — every misstep in life can be a valuable learning experience. I try to always keep my father’s wisdom in mind: make lots of small mistakes, just avoid the big ones.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Daring Greatly” by Brené Brown. “It is about the sacrifice we make when we hold ourselves to standards of perfection and about the courage of vulnerability. It is a great read, applicable both at the office and outside of work.” Also “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot. “It is a truly powerful read about the ethical issues of race and class in medical research.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite: French, English and psychology; least favorite: gym
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.