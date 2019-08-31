Title: senior strategist at Campfire & Co., a design studio in Richmond that specializes in branding, web design and interiors for creative businesses
Born: 1986 in Newport News
Education: bachelor’s degree in communication and women’s studies, Virginia Tech, 2009
Career: marketing assistant, BCWH Architects, December 2009 to December 2010; marketing coordinator, BCWH Architects, January 2011 to July 2014; owner, Richmond Thread Lab, June 2011 to December 2015; brand strategist, Campfire & Co., August 2014 to present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Maymont neighborhood of Richmond
Best business decision: “Getting to know people in the design industry that I admired. I don’t love the word networking because it sounds so formal, but I did, and still do, make a very strategic effort to be around folks in Richmond that work with creative companies or are doing really fun things with their lives and careers. Being around smart people who are doing neat things has given me the opportunity to make lasting relationships over time and eventually provided an opening to work together.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I don’t really consider it a ‘mistake,’ but I did have to make a decision to close a business I started after a few years. I started a handmade accessories collection that focused on modern neckties for men. It was an incredible learning experience, navigating the ins and outs of what it means to own and run a company. It never really took off in a way that would have allowed me to make it a full-time career, but even part time it gave me a first-hand look at the challenges business owners face, and it has helped me relate to our clients at Campfire & Co. in ways no other job experience would have. I’m grateful for what I learned during those years, but it was tough to let go.”
First job after college: waited tables for a few months at Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Shockoe Slip while searching for a job in her field. “I have an immense amount of respect for everyone that works in the service industry.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I’m fortunate enough to have landed in a career I love, working with people I admire and enjoy so much. It’s tough to think of anything I would change drastically about my path because each moment helped land me in this place. For a long time when I was younger, I wished I had studied graphic design instead of communications, but my skill set in communications allowed me to bring a unique perspective to the design field and that’s become really valuable to me over time.”
Book/movie that inspired you the most: “I have to go with podcasts for this one. Listening is where I get the majority of my inspiration these days. I can’t get enough of ‘Reply All’ and ‘You’re Wrong About.’ Both of those podcasts teach me about the world and humanity in the most meaningful and thoughtful ways while still managing to always make me laugh. I can’t get enough of them.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “In high school, I really loved my government classes and, in college, my women’s studies courses were always my favorite. Despite my love of science-focused nonfiction these days, science was one of my least favorite subjects in school.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.