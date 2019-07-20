Title: president of Yard Works, a Chesterfield County-based firm founded in 2001 that is a manufacturer/recycler of landscape products for residential and commercial markets

Born: 1962 in Neptune, N.J.

Education: bachelor of science in business administration, University of Richmond, 1984; master of business administration, Reynolds Graduate School of Business at the University of Richmond, 1989; continuing education in software and leadership training at Vanderbilt University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Career: Performance Food Group, vice president of sales, Eastern region vice president of sales, corporate director of profit and margin management, January 1995 to March 2010; Odom’s Tennessee Pride Sausage, director of foodservice sales, January 2011 to July 2012; Holten Meat Inc., director of foodservice sales, July 2012 to March 2018; Yard Works, president, July 2018 to present

In which part of the metro area do you live: Midlothian

Best business decision: “Hiring for and investing in associates with the best attitude; what I like to call intrepreneurs. Associates are always looking for a better, higher-quality and more efficient way to do everything.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “DITWLY — Did It That Way Last Year. It’s a crippling disease for any organization.”

First job after college: region foodservice director at ARA Services

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I’d travel less often. Face-to-face meetings are important but also carry opportunity cost.”

Book that inspired you the most: “The Book of Proverbs” and “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite: marketing and statistics; least favorite: organic chemistry.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription