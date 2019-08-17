Title: founder and curator of Liza Pruitt art collective business, which works with artists, designers and clients to find the perfect piece for a space
Born: 1987 in Savannah, Ga.
Education: bachelor’s degree in sociology, University of Georgia, 2010
Career: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Jackson Hole, Wyo., 2010-12; Pan Am Dental, sales representative and manager in Virginia, 2012-18
Where in the metro area do you live: Westham in Henrico County
Best business decision: “To trust my gut and take the leap to start my art collective, Liza Pruitt.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Not saying no. It took me a second to realize my time is valuable. When I was getting started, it felt like I had to say yes to anything and everything, but as the collective grows, I’m finding that sometimes no is the best answer.”
First job after college: “Camp counselor for 8-year-old girls in Maine. Of course it snowed that summer.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “At this point, I’m pretty happy with the decisions I’ve made to advance my career. One suggestion, when starting a business, is to teach yourself the roles (sales, marketing, accounting, shipping, management). It will save you time and money in the long run. I wish I had started teaching myself as soon as I had the idea for the art collective. On a personal note, sometimes I wish I never left Jackson Hole, but fortunately my husband and I are able to visit often. After a trip to Wyoming, I always return to Richmond recharged and inspired.”
Book/movie that inspired you the most: “Recently, I’ve been favoring publications that stoke my entrepreneurial spirit. ‘Lean In’ by Sheryl Sandberg and ‘GirlBoss’ by Sophia Amoruso offer empowering stories of female entrepreneurs taking on their dreams head-first. At the same time, these tales realistically impart there will be mistakes and that the road isn’t always easy or pretty. The solution? Trust your gut, and take risks to get what you want.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite subject, sociology; least favorite, English.
