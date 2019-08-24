Title: senior vice president and principal at commercial real estate brokerage Colliers International
Born: January 1982 in Richmond
Education: Hampden-Sydney College, 2004
Career: CBRE|Richmond, July 2006 to January 2018; Colliers International, January to present
Where in the metro area do you live?: western Henrico County
Best business decision: “Spending two years working at a ranch in Wyoming after college instead of pursuing a law degree.”
Worst business decision: “Not having a business plan and trying to work alone. Having a road map and sticking to it keeps us focused, and teaming with people who have complementary skill sets enables us to approach problems in a more comprehensive manner and provide a higher level of service and greater expertise.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Taking on too much work. Early on in this career, it’s really easy to keep saying ‘yes’ to any opportunity that presents itself. Our clients work with us because of our expertise and high level of service. We have to maintain both at all times. If we get too busy, it’s easy to let the service aspect slip.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The constant challenge in our business is keeping up with industry trends and how they impact our clients — that can vary from office design to supply chain strategies. Attending industry conferences, reading industry publications, and surrounding ourselves with other industry leaders makes us better at what we do.”
First job after college: shooting instructor in Encampment, Wyo., at the A Bar A Ranch
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Not much. I certainly made my share of bad decisions over the years, but I am very happy with where I am in my life. I work with great people and have great friends and a great family.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The Third Door” by Alex Banayan and “Up From Slavery” by Booker T. Washington. “Both books demonstrate that people can achieve just about anything if the pursuit is fueled by passion and persistence.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: I took an accounting class a few years ago and learned a lot but did not enjoy the subject matter at all. I took a leadership and ethics seminar my senior year in college that addressed real-life issues and was hands down the most beneficial class and group of people that I may have ever had the opportunity to be a part of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.