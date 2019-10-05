Peter Ransone with Comprehensive Development Strategies

Title: Managing director of Comprehensive Development Strategies LLC, a Henrico County-based construction project management company.

Born: April 1982 in Lynchburg

Education: University of Tennessee, 2005

Career: Berg Design+Build, 2005 to 2007; Freestone Builders, 2007 to 2012; Mako Builders, 2012 to 2014; and Comprehensive Development Strategies, 2014 to present

Where in the metro area do you live?: Henrico County

Best business decision: “Learning how to manage time efficiently. I create an action plan every day to stay focused on the details, which leaves time to manage the unexpected.”

Worst business decision: “Not having a business plan.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Rushing anything is a bad idea. Whether you are trying to hit a nail perfectly (thanks Rick and Bill) or you are budgeting for a large development, trying to rush will cause mistakes.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Trying to manage risk for the unforeseen. Long-term planning can help mitigate your exposure to any potential slow down.”

First job after college: Berg Design+Build

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Not a thing. I have made plenty of mistakes and you learn from each one.”

Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The Greatest Generation” by Tom Brokaw. “The book captures the definition of self-sacrifice and resourcefulness that unified the entire generation. Very inspiring.”

Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “Loved history, but did not like algebra.”

