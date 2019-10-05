Title: Managing director of Comprehensive Development Strategies LLC, a Henrico County-based construction project management company.
Born: April 1982 in Lynchburg
Education: University of Tennessee, 2005
Career: Berg Design+Build, 2005 to 2007; Freestone Builders, 2007 to 2012; Mako Builders, 2012 to 2014; and Comprehensive Development Strategies, 2014 to present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Henrico County
Best business decision: “Learning how to manage time efficiently. I create an action plan every day to stay focused on the details, which leaves time to manage the unexpected.”
Worst business decision: “Not having a business plan.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Rushing anything is a bad idea. Whether you are trying to hit a nail perfectly (thanks Rick and Bill) or you are budgeting for a large development, trying to rush will cause mistakes.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Trying to manage risk for the unforeseen. Long-term planning can help mitigate your exposure to any potential slow down.”
First job after college: Berg Design+Build
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Not a thing. I have made plenty of mistakes and you learn from each one.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The Greatest Generation” by Tom Brokaw. “The book captures the definition of self-sacrifice and resourcefulness that unified the entire generation. Very inspiring.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “Loved history, but did not like algebra.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.