Title: principal at SIR, a strategic management consultancy based in Richmond
Born: 1983 in Richmond
Education: bachelor’s degree in international business and marketing with Spanish from Grove City College, 2005
Career: Southeastern Institute of Research, which changed its name in 2017 to SIR: project assistant, 2005-07; project manager, 2007-10; project director, 2010-12; vice president and director of research, 2012-17; principal, 2017-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Forest Hill
Best business decision: ”Shifting the research department from being made up of siloed project directors to a collaborative and coordinated research team. The result has been a shift from a setting that often felt overwhelming and stressful for individuals to a tight team that is able to support each other, share the workload, learn from one another and build stronger relationships.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “A mistake I frequently make is not listening to my gut and speaking my thoughts. I often fear sharing my ideas and therefore miss out on opportunities to either fail and learn or flourish and excel.”
First job after college: “As a traffic coordinator for three months at a small advertising agency, and my last year as a college intern with the Innsbrook After Hours team. I met SIR that fall.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “While I believe it is important to work hard and persevere, I have not always done a great job of finding the right work/life balance. There have been periods of my life where I allowed work to dictate my life and I missed out on time with family and friends. I even skipped a Bon Iver concert.”
Book/movie that inspired you the most: “This is a hard one because there is so much great content out there. My faith is most important to me, so of course there is the Bible. Apart from that, I would say the book ‘Half the Sky: Turning Oppression Into Opportunity for Women Worldwide.’ It is a very hard and honest read, and it opened my eyes to the experiences of women everywhere. I almost made a career switch after reading this book. And while I may not work in this space today, my heart is very big and open to ways we can support women in developing countries around the world.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite subject: English literature; least favorite: anything math-related. “I laugh frequently at how math and stats are a central part of my work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.