Title: founder of Rebelle, a membership organization that brings together women of diverse backgrounds and industries to share and learn from one another, and founder of Rebelle Con, a boutique conference that brings speakers from across the country on such topics as wellness, money, community and creativity.
Born: 1982 in Columbia, Md.
Education: bachelor’s degree in business administration from Temple University in Philadelphia, 2004
Career: Handleman Co., district manager, 2004-08; Bubbles Hair Salon, district leader, 2008-10; unemployed by choice, 2010; The Tobacco Company restaurant, director of marketing, 2011-14; owner of Boho Cycle Studio, 2013-15; Lemon Umbrella, business coach and consultant, 2016-18; founded Rebelle Con in 2017
In which part of the metro area do you live: near Willow Lawn
Best business decision: “Invest in my personal health and wellness. As a founder and leader, if I am not well, the business suffers. I learned this the hard way.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Not investing in my personal health and wellness. After opening my first business, I burned out and seriously struggled with my mental health, which also affected my physical health. I learned so much from that experience and as a result completely redesigned my life. My schedule is different, who I work with is different, how I work is different, and I have a new relationship with my work (not relying on professional success to define my identity).”
First job after college: “Driving all over the state of Virginia from one Walmart to another Walmart to a Kmart to a Circuit City, checking on their compact disc departments for a company that managed their inventory of music. It was another time.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Negotiate for a better buyout for my first company. I didn’t know how to valuate a business or what was standard process for selling a company. My financial literacy when starting my first company was nowhere near where I advise new business owners to be.”
Movie that inspired you the most: “I know it may sound corny, but I freaking love ‘Moana.’ A girl on a mission to do something big, with others doubting her, she has to figure out that she is exactly who she needs to be to save the world. It gets me.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “I loved anthropology the most. Learning about other cultures and how people, different from me, operate in the world. Definitely my favorite.”
