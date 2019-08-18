C1 top tease 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Thomas earns top seed with BMW win Victory gives him 2-shot lead in next week’s FedEx Cup finale. Page C2 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Top Seed Thomas Victory Win Sport Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest News Man is fatally shot in South Richmond during altercation Metro Business Live forum in September to discuss women's powerful business journeys Man wounded in shooting during altercation at South Richmond apartment complex Non-binary, pregnant and navigating the most gendered role of all: Motherhood Lohmann: Among family, friends and warm memories, twin sisters turn 100 This 11-year-old wanna-be ump doesn't miss a call when copying actions of on-field arbiters With James Madison quarterbacks DiNucci, Johnson, 'iron sharpens iron' Crime Commission to hold hearings on gun violence, but Virginia elections likely to settle issue Popular on Richmond.com After 125 years, Peebles' name on stores in Virginia is ending as locations are converted to off-price concept WOODY: Cost of new arena should be a shared obligation Person of interest in custody in death of VCU administrator found dead in her Stratford Hills home It's not too late for the Redskins to tank Chick-fil-A's most popular sauce originated in Virginia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.