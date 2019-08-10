Calif. zoo temporarily closes after giraffe’s death

The Sacramento, Calif., Zoo was temporarily closed Saturday after the death of one of its four giraffes. The zoo said Val’s body was found in her sleeping quarters. She turned 24 on Valentine’s Day (hence the name Val) and was showing signs of aging, including lameness and joint deterioration. Val was known for being the laid-back leader of the herd.

