Calif. trooper killed, 2 hurt in freeway shootout

A driver stopped by police in Riverside, Calif., opened fire, killing a California Highway Patrol officer and wounding two other officers. Officer Andrew Moye, Jr., 34, died as dozens of bullets flew late Monday afternoon. Two civilians received minor injuries. The gunman, Aaron Luther, who died in the shootout, had a criminal record dating to at least 1994.

