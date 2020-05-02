Construction is halted due to rain on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Arlington, Va. For residents of the northern Virginia neighborhood where Amazon is building a new headquarters, the loudest construction work is occurring at the worst possible time. The relentless bang and clang of piledriving work has been going for several weeks, all while residents are forced to endure the noise as they endure stay-at-home orders due to coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)