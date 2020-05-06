United by our compassion, CARITAS helps our most vulnerable neighbors break the cycles of homelessness and addiction to reclaim their dignity. Our four programs include The Healing Place, the Emergency Shelter, The Furniture Bank, and CARITAS Works. Through these four programs, CARITAS provides men and women with the tools to make a successful transition from crisis to dignity and self-sufficiency. You can learn about all four programs and how to make a difference with us on the organization’s website.
Please join us on social media for the latest updates and ways to help: @caritasva.
Learn more about our COVID-19 response at www.caritasva.org.
