“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt
Memorial Day is the one day each year we set aside to honor our heroes who died in defense of our country and our commonwealth. Such a day inevitably also calls for recognition of our veterans, active duty service members, guardsmen, reservists and family members. All of them have answered the call of their country to defend the freedoms we enjoy each and every day. We choose to pay tribute on Memorial Day to the many who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend the freedoms that define our nation.
No state commemorates Memorial Day in so many ways as does Virginia. From the Revolutionary War, to the Civil War, to World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and to today’s multifaceted global engagements, Virginians throughout history have been among the first to answer the call to put on a uniform and bear arms.
Today, Virginia is proud to be home to more than 30 major military installations and commands, including the Pentagon; Army Training and Doctrine Command; Marine Corps Base Quantico; the world’s largest Navy base in Norfolk; and the small, but vitally important, Radford Army Ammunition Plant. There, they produce munitions and propellants, ranging from those for the individual soldiers’ weapons systems to much larger munitions for systems such as tanks, field artillery, air defense, missile and certain Navy weapons systems.
On past Memorial Days, almost every community from the Eastern Shore to Southwest Virginia, from Southside to the Shenandoah Valley, from the Washington suburbs to Hampton Roads, and everywhere in between, has hosted commemorations and parades.
In Memorial Days in recent years, thousands have gathered at Arlington National Cemetery, at the commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony in Richmond, at veterans’ cemeteries and on courthouse squares. On a usual Memorial Day, Virginians of every age and every background would stand together to lay wreaths, salute the flag and pray for our heroes who died in service.
May 25, 2020, will not be a usual Memorial Day here in our commonwealth or throughout the nation. The COVID-19 emergency and social gathering restrictions mean that most events normally held to commemorate this day must be suspended or changed to protect the health and safety of our citizens. None of these changes mean we will not strive to honor and recognize our heroes. In our commonwealth, we understand our sacred duty not only to those who have died defending our country, but to those living who wear and have worn the cloth of our nation, as well as their families.
At the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, where every day is Memorial Day, the usual crowd of 2,000 will not gather in the Bruce Heilman Amphitheater. Instead, we will conduct a virtual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony in the Shrine of Memory, where the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terror permanently are displayed on the walls of stone and glass. We invite all Virginians to join us and participate in this solemn ceremony as it is livestreamed over social media and broadcast on television.
At our state veterans’ cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin and Suffolk, the final resting places for more than 21,000 Virginia veterans, we will continue the tradition of placing a single American flag at each gravesite. We invite all those who wish to drive through the grounds and pay their respects to the heroes buried in these hallowed grounds.
This is not a usual Memorial Day. This year, we face a new and unseen enemy that is as threatening as any we have faced on a battlefield. But just as we have confronted and overcome formidable foes before in our history, I am confident that we Americans also will defeat this invisible virus and emerge victorious.
It is my hope that all of us will still take time to remember our fallen heroes and commemorate Memorial Day in these different ways this year. I look forward to the return of our patriotic parades and ceremonies and the opportunity to gather together once again on Memorial Day 2021.
This Memorial Day, we also should remember that 1 in every 12 Virginians is a veteran — one of the largest percentages of veterans of any state — and thousands of service members are stationed here on active duty. We are proud of our reputation as the No. 1 state for veterans in America.
Let us never forget to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. Let us continue to honor them today and for all our tomorrows. And let us always pray for their safety and well-being whenever they are in harm’s way.
