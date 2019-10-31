‘Marbury v. Madison’ 1803
Established the principle of judicial review.
The pre-eminent power of the Supreme Court is judicial review, or the ability of the court to declare a legislative or executive act in violation of the Constitution. The power is not found within the text of the Constitution but was established in the case of Marbury v. Madison.
Facts of the case
Last-minute commissions by outgoing President John Adams placed members of his Federalist party in judicial offices. William Marbury’s appointment as a justice of the peace in the District of Columbia, however, was never delivered by the new administration. New President Thomas Jefferson instructed his secretary of state, James Madison, to negate it. Marbury then sued Madison, asking the Supreme Court to issue a writ requiring him to deliver the documents.
The court had to decide whether an act of Congress or the Constitution was the supreme law of the land. The Judiciary Act of 1789 gave the Supreme Court original jurisdiction to issue writs of mandamus (legal orders compelling government officials to act in accordance with the law). Since Article VI of the Constitution establishes the Constitution as the supreme law of the land, the court held that an act of Congress that is contrary to the Constitution could not stand.
Why this decision is important
This is the first Supreme Court decision to strike down an act of Congress as unconstitutional. Chief Justice John Marshall said, “It is emphatically the duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is.”
Marbury v. Madison was an important addition to the system of checks and balances created to prevent any one branch of the federal government from becoming too powerful. Marshall thought the Supreme Court should have a role equal to those of the two other branches.
https://www.uscourts.gov https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/judicial_review “Marbury v. Madison.” Oyez, www.oyez.org/cases/1789-1850/5us137. Landmark Cases of the U.S. Supreme Court ourdocuments.gov
‘McCulloch v. Maryland’ 1819
Established the extent of federal power and the limits of state sovereignty.
In the landmark Supreme Court case McCulloch v. Maryland, Chief Justice Marshall handed down one of his most important decisions regarding the expansion of federal power. This case involved the power of Congress to charter a bank, which sparked the even broader issue of the division of powers between state and federal government.
Facts of the case
In 1816, Congress established the Second National Bank to help control the amount of unregulated currency issued by state banks. Many states questioned the constitutionality of the bank, and Maryland set a precedent by requiring taxes on all banks not chartered by the state. In 1818, Maryland approved legislation to impose taxes on Second National Bank. James W. McCulloch, a federal cashier at the Baltimore branch of the U.S. bank, refused to pay the taxes. Maryland filed suit against McCulloch to collect.
The Supreme Court, citing the Necessary and Proper Clause (Article I, Section 8), decided that the chartering of a bank was an implied power of the Constitution that granted Congress the authority to “make all laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into execution” the work of the federal government. Marshall ruled that Congress possessed powers not explicitly outlined in the Constitution.
Why this decision is important
The court decided that the federal government had the right and power to set up a federal bank and that states did not have the power to tax the federal government.
ourdocuments.gov “McCulloch v. Maryland.” Oyez, www.oyez.org/cases/1789-1850/17us316.
‘Cohens v. Virginia’ 1821
Established that the Supreme Court is supreme over state courts in deciding questions of federal law in cases arising under the Constitution and laws of the United States.
Without this ruling, states could impede the execution of federal laws by serving as the last word on the meaning of federal law in state criminal prosecutions.
Facts of the case
An act of Congress authorized the operation of a lottery in the District of Columbia. The Cohen brothers in Norfolk proceeded to sell D.C. lottery tickets in the state of Virginia, violating state law. State authorities tried and convicted the Cohens and fined them $100.
The brothers appealed to the Supreme Court, contending that Congress’ authorization of the lottery superseded Virginia’s prohibition. Virginia contended that the Supreme Court lacked jurisdiction to review the judgment against the Cohens.
The Supreme Court disagreed with Virginia and accepted jurisdiction. On the merits, though, the Supreme Court ruled for Virginia, reasoning that Congress did not intend for the lottery tickets to be sold outside of the District of Columbia in violation of state laws.
Why this decision is important
The court explained that the Constitution gives the Supreme Court jurisdiction in “all cases,” even those in which a state is a party. Article VI states, “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States ... shall be the Supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby.”
Chief Justice Marshall wrote that the court was bound to hear all cases that involved constitutional questions, and that this jurisdiction was not dependent on the identity of the parties. Marshall argued that state laws and constitutions, when repugnant to the Constitution and federal laws, were “absolutely void.”
“Cohens v. Virginia.” Oyez, www.oyez.org/cases/1789-1850/19us264.
‘Gibbons v. Ogden’ 1824
Released every navigable waterway from the interference of state monopolies.
In this decision, Chief Justice Marshall’s court ruled that Congress has the power to “regulate commerce” and that federal law takes precedence over state laws. In later cases, the Supreme Court would rely on this decision to support broad federal authority over interstate commerce.
Facts of the case
In 1808, the government of New York granted a steamboat company a monopoly to operate its boats on the state’s waters, which included bodies of water that stretched between states.
Aaron Ogden held a license under this monopoly to operate steamboats between New Jersey and New York. Thomas Gibbons, another steamboat operator, competed with Ogden on this same route but held a federal coasting license issued by an act of Congress.
Ogden filed a complaint in New York court to stop Gibbons from operating his boats, claiming that the monopoly granted by New York was legal even though he operated on shared, interstate waters.
After losing twice in New York courts, Gibbons appealed the case to the Supreme Court. Gibbons claimed that only Congress can regulate commerce among the states and the federal Coasting Act of 1793 established his right to navigate. Siding with Gibbons and validating the Coasting Act, the Supreme Court stated that the Commerce Clause of the Constitution includes the power to regulate navigation.
Why this decision is important
Marshall’s opinion carried out the clear original intent of the Constitution to have Congress, not the states, regulate interstate commerce. Marshall’s decision sustained the nationalist definition of federal power and ruled that Congress could constitutionally regulate many activities that affected interstate commerce.
In the wake of this decision, the federal government, empowered by the Constitution’s Commerce Clause, increasingly exercised its authority by legislation and judicial decision over the whole range of the nation’s economic life.
It has been argued that few events in history have done more to knit the American people into a single commercial unit.
“Gibbons v. Ogden.” Oyez, www.oyez.org/cases/1789-1850/22us1. Landmark Cases of the U.S. Supreme Court ourdocuments.gov
