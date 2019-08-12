Census workers start verifying addresses this month

Starting this month, 40,000 U.S. Census Bureau workers will fan out nationwide to verify and update addresses ahead of the 2020 census next spring. Their method is changing: In years past, they walked every block of every street to make sure the addresses matched their lists. This year, workers will verify two-thirds of addresses from their office computers.

