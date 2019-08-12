Census workers start verifying addresses this month
Starting this month, 40,000 U.S. Census Bureau workers will fan out nationwide to verify and update addresses ahead of the 2020 census next spring. Their method is changing: In years past, they walked every block of every street to make sure the addresses matched their lists. This year, workers will verify two-thirds of addresses from their office computers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.