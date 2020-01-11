WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Clemson, the Atlantic Coast Conference champion, is trying to repeat as national champion and become the first team to do that since Alabama in 2011-12. The Tigers would also enter even more exclusive college football company with a third national title in four years. In the AP poll era (starting in 1936), only Alabama (2009, 2011-12), Nebraska (1994-95, 97) and Notre Dame (1946-47, ’49) accomplished that feat. It would stamp the Tigers as a true dynasty. LSU, the Southeastern Conference champ, is looking for its first national championship since 2007 and fourth overall (2003 BCS, 1958 AP).
KEY MATCHUP
Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons vs. LSU QB Joe Burrow: Linebacker vs. quarterback might make you think Burrow is going to be running the triple-option, but Simmons is a different kind of linebacker. The Butkus Award winner lines up all over the defense run by coordinator Brent Venables. Simmons could be the best way for Clemson to fluster Burrow. Nothing has worked this season as the Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for an SEC record 55 touchdowns and 5,208 yards.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Clemson RB Travis Etienne: On an offense with an array of elite playmakers, Etienne is the best and most versatile weapon. He ran for 1,538 yards and 8.0 per carry. Ohio State slowed him down on the ground in the semifinal, only to see him catch three passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
LSU DE K’Lavon Chaisson: The Tigers had 35 sacks and Chaisson is far and away their best individual pass rusher. Injuries slowed the sophomore early this season, but he led the team with 6½ sacks, including 4½ the last three games.
NOTABLE
Clemson is on a 29-game winning streak, including 25-0 with sophomore QB Trevor Lawrence starting. The Tigers can become the 13th team in major college football history to win 30 straight games, and just the seventh team to accomplish the feat since 1950. ... Burrow has completed 77.6% of his passes. The NCAA record is 76.7% by Texas’ Colt McCoy in 2008. ... LSU won its past two national championships at the Superdome in New Orleans (2003 vs. Oklahoma and 2007 vs. Ohio State), and lost its last title game appearance there to Alabama after the 2011 season. ... Clemson coach Dabo Swinney could become the 12th coach to win at least three national championships in the AP poll era. ... LSU coach Ed Orgeron is 11-3 against teams ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game.
WHEN LSU HAS THE BALL
What can Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables cook up to stop LSU’s aggressive passing game that often attacks with five receivers?
Clemson is playing a 3-3-5 defensive alignment and using lots of eight-man coverage. Lacking dominant defensive linemen, Venables has needed to be creative to pressure the quarterback.
“Brent’s going to blitz,” Fisher said. “But LSU has been good at either picking it up or Burrow identifying it and getting the ball out quickly. Or he can scramble away from it and keep his eyes down field. He is so patient.”
The stars of Clemson’s defense are versatile back-seven players such as All-America linebacker Isaiah Simmons and strong safety Klavon Wallace, both of whom can play multiple positions, and free safety Tanner Muse.
Mellor said Burrow was the top-graded quarterback in the country this season when facing pressure.
“Pressure doesn’t matter in this game as much as allowing Simmons and Muse to roam the back end freely,” Mellor said.
LSU has five players who can consistently win one-on-one matchups in the passing game in wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr., tight end Thadeus Moss and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. All have more than 40 catches, allowing Burrow to feast on a defense’s weak links.
“They move those guys inside and force your linebackers and safeties to cover,” Fisher said.
In the semifinal against Oklahoma, Chase, an All-American, was locked down by the Sooners. No big deal: Justin Jefferson caught 14 passes and scored four touchdowns, mostly working from the slot.
Burrow’s raw numbers are eye-popping (55 touchdown passes and 5,208 yards). Go deeper and it gets even more impressive. He rarely forces throws into tight coverage, but when he does he completes those passes at a higher rate than any quarterback in the country, Mellor said.
“There isn’t really much you can do to stop them,” he said.
WHEN CLEMSON HAS THE BALL
In his past seven games, Lawrence has been the highest-graded quarterback in college football by Pro Football Focus.
As prolific as LSU has been offensively, Clemson has the weapons to keep pace, with two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne at running back and wide receivers Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross (both 6-foot-4) and Amari Rodgers.
Higgins has been dominant, averaging 19.9 yards per catch with 13 touchdowns. Ross has been good, but not quite the breakout star he was during last season’s playoff.
LSU has its own $2 million per year defensive coordinator in Dave Aranda, who will try to frustrate Lawrence with a plan built around two of the best cornerbacks in the country: Kristian Fulton is a possible first-round NFL draft pick while freshman Derek Stingley Jr., an All-American, was PFF’s highest-graded cornerback.
Safety Grant Delpit also grades well in coverage, but his tackling has been spotty. That has improved of late after a high ankle sprain healed.
“Avoiding those three [in coverage] is the biggest win for Clemson,” Mellor said.
The LSU defensive line is huge, with three 300-pounders usually on the field at once.
“Against that 3-4, it’s hard to get a push inside,” said Fisher, who expects Clemson to run outside the tackles.
Etienne is maybe the toughest back in the country to take down so getting him out in space is the way to go. Mellor said the junior set a PFF record by forcing missed tackles on 45% of his carries. The previous best was 33% last year by Iowa State’s David Montgomery.
Could it be another busy day on the ground for Lawrence? The quarterback set career highs with 16 carries and 107 yards against Ohio State. He completed a season-low 54.5 percent against the Buckeyes, but was 3 for 3 on a late 94-yard, go-ahead touchdown drive.
“People get hung up on stats, but it’s about making plays when you really need them and both of these quarterbacks can do that,” Fisher said. “They both have the ‘it’ factor.”
PREDICTION
LSU 35, Clemson 27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.