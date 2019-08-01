BAILEY FILE

College: Georgia

Drafted: First round (seventh overall) by Redskins in 1999

NFL career: 15 seasons with Redskins (1999-2003), Broncos (2004-13) and Saints (2014)

Notable: Three-time first-team All-Pro, four-time second team All-Pro ... All-Pro ... 12-time Pro Bowler ... 52 interceptions

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription