Charis Jones, who started the Sassy Jones accessory brands in 2016 and has grown it into a budding e-commerce site and a brick-and-mortar boutique shop. Her products are moderately priced bracelets, earrings, necklaces, handbags and other accessories. The business operates a distribution center in the Manchester area of South Richmond and she opened her boutique at 316 E. Grace in downtown Richmond earlier this year.
