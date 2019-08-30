Nearly a decade ago, before Instagram influencers existed, Forever 21 helped teen girls dress like their favorite celebrities, for cheap.
It wasn't a novel idea - teenage girls have always wanted to dress like their idols. The dizzying speed at which Forever 21 could make those trends available and affordable, however, was.
The company's specialty became known as fast fashion, and the chain grew aggressively to become a staple in American shopping malls, opening hundreds of stores and redefining what it meant to be a traditional mall anchor.
But some analysts, such as Marshal Cohen of NPD Group, warned at the time that because Forever 21's "coolness factor" might eventually fade, the company had "to be careful that they don't get too big."
It apparently did get too big.
Forever 21 reportedly is now in financial trouble and developing plans to possibly file for bankruptcy protection, according to several published reports this week.
With about 800 stores worldwide, including one in Regency mall in Henrico County, and more than $3 billion in estimated annual sales, Forever 21 - a privately held family business that started with a single store in Los Angeles in 1984 - is being squeezed on multiple fronts.
The chain reportedly needs to shore up its finances just as its coolness factor is indeed ebbing and young consumers keep migrating to other retailers, especially online sellers.
Forever 21's own missteps haven't helped, including its move to sell clothes and other merchandise for a wide variety of shoppers, a broadening of focus that diminished its reputation with young buyers, analysts said.
"They've lost sight of what brought them there," said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at Wake Forest University. "They've tried to make up for it by expanding the appeal, and I think you end up diluting what you stand for."
The resulting irony is that Forever 21, which once benefited from dying traditional retailers such as Mervyn's and Gottschalks by taking over their shuttered stores, is now threatening to become the next major trouble spot for already ailing mall operators.
Forever 21 isn't alone.
H&M, a fast-fashion giant based in Stockholm, also is struggling. Profits at H&M have fallen, and the firm's stock price has plunged by half in the last four years as teens and others spend more online at sites such as Fashion Nova, Asos, Missguided and Lulus, as well as e-commerce kingpin Amazon and clothing resellers such as Poshmark and Depop.
Forever 21, owned by husband-and-wife team Do Won Chang and Jin Sook Chang, who emigrated from South Korea before starting the firm, has hired restructuring advisors to explore the chain's options, including renegotiating leases and store exits with landlords, securing a new loan or overhauling the company's operations, Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal have reported.
Forever 21 declined to comment.
The company reportedly has been downsizing some of its enormous stores, in some cases ceding parts of the outlets to other retailers. According to its website, the average Forever 21 store measures 38,000 square feet.
Forever 21 became a trailblazer in fast fashion by selling a rapidly changing assortment of young women's dresses, tops, jeans and other apparel and accessories, typically for less than $20 apiece.
Initially Fashion 21, the name was changed because "our target customers are people in their 20s," Do Won Chang told CNN through a translator in 2012. "Old people wanted to be 21 again, and young people wanted to be 21 forever."
As shopping shifts online, the decline in traditional mall traffic exacerbates Forever 21's problems, said Ronald Friedman, co-head of the retail practice at Marcum, an accounting and advisory firm.
Forever 21 invested heavily in conventional malls, but "they're just not all going to be good stores," Friedman said. "If you have stores losing a lot of money, the good stores can't make up for all the bad stores."
Forever 21 is hoping to avoid the fate of apparel retailers that have filed for bankruptcy in recent years, including not only Aeropostale but also American Apparel, Rue21, Nasty Gal, BCBG Max Azria and Wet Seal.
The landscape is rough for clothing chains. Abercrombie & Fitch plans to close 40 of its stores this year. Gap Inc. is slashing 230 of its namesake brand's stores and splitting into two publicly held firms, spinning off its better-performing Old Navy brand.
