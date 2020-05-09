Children Incorporated is an international child sponsorship and assistance organization, established in 1964. In addition to child sponsorships, Children Incorporated helps families and communities by offering feeding programs, educational services, skilled training initiatives, and at this time, raising funds to meet needs created by the covid-19 pandemic. Children Incorporated has been offering education, hope, and opportunity to youngsters and their families, both in the United States and 20 additional countries, for in excess of 55 years. Children Incorporated has consistently been awarded 4 Out of 4 Stars by Charity Navigator, and is also a Top Rated, Grade A organization with Charity Watch.
Email: sponsorship@children-inc.org
800-538-5381 (toll free),
804-359-4562 (local)
