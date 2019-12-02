The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $69,574.17
Today’s gifts — $1,440
Grand total — $71,014.17
Jill Brown — $40
Dunlora Woman’s Club, We hope that our contribution will allow families to celebrate a special holiday season. — $100
Mary Ballou Williams, In memory of Lieutenant Governor of Virginia J. Sargeant Reynolds from his family. — $300
Lee Hy Paving Corporation — $1,000
