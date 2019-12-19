The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.
Send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $206,413
Today’s gifts — $8,475
Grand total — $214,888
In memory of our great-aunt, Libby Gottwald — Love from Thomas, Daniel, Clarke, Ted and Mark — $250
Maureen Palaszynski — In memory of John Palaszynski — $25
Mr. and Mrs. Gary Taylor — In memory of our parents, Frank and Betty Taylor, and Marion and Bonnie Shuskey — $250
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Hicks — $100
Fred and Alexis Kennett — In honor of April Niamtu — $250
Don and Chena Butler — To the memory of great losses this year, who wouldn’t be missed so much if not loved so much: our patriarch, Col. John H. “Jack” Allison, 1/26/19, and our precious pup Olive, 12/7/19 — $1,000
From the members of Metropolitan Richmond Woman’s Club (MRWC) — $50
In loving memory of Michael Jarvis — Mary and Thomas — $50
Mary Maxwell Conner — In memory of Mom and Dad — $50
Joyce and Ronnie Nash — in memory of our family — $200
Jean and Arnold Frederick — Remembering family and friends — $100
Sally M. Maynard — In memory of my beloved husband, Gary Maynard, and in honor of the Christmas Mother 2019 — $100
Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment — $2,000
James and Colleen Daniel — $1,000
Carl F. Bowmer — In loving memory of Elizabeth M. Bowmer — $100
Carl F. Bowmer — In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Carl D. Bowmer — $50
Carl F. Bowmer — In memory of Mr. and Mrs. W.R. McFall — $50
Carl F. Bowmer — In memory of Amy N. McFall — $50
Carl F. Bowmer — In memory of Mr. and Mrs. J. Earl Dennis — $50
Carl F. Bowmer — In memory of Uncle Leroy Wood, the “jumping man of bluegrass” — $50
Carl F. Bowmer — In memory of our Scout Master James R. Ray — $50
In loving memory of Dr. Campbell Stalker and Caroline Stalker from their family — $200
Peepaw and Bebe in honor of Liza, Lucy, Meg and Haley — $100
Martin B. Williams Sunday School Class River Road Presbyterian Church — In honor of the Christmas Mother — $50
David Mills — In memory of my mother, Anita Mills — $100
Stanley, Alison and Martha Ullman — $100
Debbie and Hugh Cline — $500
Bruce and Vincent Kern — In loving memory of our brother, Douglas Edward Kern, and our grandparents, Linwood Harrison Kern and Thelma Anderson Kern — $100
J. Bennett Ivey Jr. — in loving memory of my father and mother, Dr. Joseph B. Ivey and Jane Ivey Quick — $100
Dr. Donald S. and Beejay Brown — In memory of three exceptional Virginia Museum docents: Carole Dunham, M.T. Grund and Margaret O’Meara — $300
Anonymous — $50
In loving memory of our parents, Sue and J.B. Hall Jr. from Anne Cary Allen and Susan Harper — $300
In loving memory of our brother-in-law, Ted Allen — from Susan and Russell Harper — $100
Betty Byrne and Hudnall Ware — In loving memory of our parents — $200
Eric and Sue — To honor the memory of our great friend, Doug Davis. — $100
Anonymous — In honor of my godchildren, Grace, Lily and Robert. — $150
Sue & Rookie Branam — In memory of Mike King — Sue & Rookie Branam — $100
Martha M. Pollard — In memory of Fred Pollard and in honor of Suzanne Pollard, Christmas Mother of 1977. — $100
