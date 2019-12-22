2019 Christmas Mother Logo for Web

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.

Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to RichmondChristmas Mother.com.

Send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $219,738.00

Today’s gifts — $50,563.50

Grand total — $270,301.50

In honor of Nanny and Big B’s 63rd wedding anniversary — Love from Thomas & Blayre, Daniel & Martha, Clarke & Mimi, Ted & Bridgette, Mark, Grace, Rose, Nancy & Charlie, Caroline, B, Hays, Kimmee, Lily, Olivia & William, Charles, Dewey, Parker, Stella Hays, Ellie and Gibbs — $500

In honor of Bruce and Nancy from Billy — $100

Linda and Stuart Horsley — In honor of our Seneca Road neighbors — $100

Raymond Turner — In honor of the Christmas Mother — $25

Henry Spalding Jr. — In loving memory of Kaye — $250

William A. White Jr. — $100

Magalyn Menard — In memory of Robert Menard — $50

Anita and John Werner — In loving memory of Gladys H. Swertfeger — $100

Virginia H. Spratley — In memory of Robert S. Spratley — $750

Janet S. Graves — In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Lester H. Graves — $100

Janet S. Graves — In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth B. Graves — $100

Janet S. Graves — In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher B. Graves and family — $100

Janet S. Graves — In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Adam C. Graves and family — $100

Janet S. Graves — In honor of Mr. John M. Burgess — $100

Cammy, Jacob and Ben — $202.50

Joyce Scott-Chambers — In memory of my husband, Calvin Chambers; mother, Virginia Scott; and son, Dwayne Scott — $100

Bland Sutton — $100

Walter W. Scott — In memory of Vaughan and John — $100

Walter W. Scott — In memory of Alice and Jimmie, Alice, Jim and Ranny — $100

Walter W. Scott — In memory of Mary Lou, Jimmy, Betsy, Jim and Gale Hargroves — $100

Michael Wood — In memory of my mom, Peggy, and brothers Jay and Bobby Wood — $75

Richmond Retired Police Officers Association — In memory/honor of our members past and present — $200

Gene Barham — In memory of Eda Williams, Susan Williams, Doris Blackwell and Nell Crawford, and in honor of all who help in the Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church lunch program on Fridays — $100

Alice Reed McGuire — In loving memory of Hunter H. McGuire Jr. — $400

Lin and Bill Lynch — $100

In loving memory of my parents and sister, Fleetwood, Jimmy and Peg O’Connor, from Kitten — $50

In memory of my old friend Chris Cottrell and in honor of St. Bridget’s School, from Kitten O’Connor — $25

Anonymous — $50

William A. Caplan — $35

Anonymous — $100

In memory of David A. Hettler from Robert and Saide Hettler — $100

GTO of Richmond Car Club/POCI Car Club — $500

In memory of our parents — Ginny Holloway, Ralph Major, Libba Irby, Clay Irby — $100

In memory of our Uncle Jim — Sarah, Christopher, William, Clairborne — $100

Carole C. Bernhardt — In honor of my mother, Barbara Carter, in her 95th year — $100

Linda Cheseldine — In honor of grandchildren Alyssa, Michael, Brandon, Colin and Taylor; and great-grandchildren Jaxon, Oaklynn, Mason and Braden — $200

Elaine S. and Mark B. Fasig — In honor of Peter H. Fasig — $100

Sue C. Taylor — In memory of my husband, Patrick M.P. Taylor, and my dear friend Linda Pocklington Andrako Tanner — $100

Ford and Beth Stephens — $250

Anonymous — In memory of Hudson P. and Shirley Beverley Hoen and Allyn and Emma Janning — $1,000

Jerry and Frances Greenway — $50

Agnes S. Carter — In honor of my sister, Georga S. Williams, and all the Smith-Williams family — $100

H. Hiter and Jil W. Harris — $200

Anonymous — In memory of Hiter Harris Jr. — $200

Anonymous — In honor of Libby Harris — $200

Anonymous — In honor of Jil Harris — $200

Anonymous — In honor of Tyler and Hiter Harris and Katie and Peter Storer — $200

Anonymous — In memory of True Luck — $200

Anonymous — In memory of Bruce Gottwald — $200

Dot Deaner — In loving memory of my mother, Ann Copley — $100

Anonymous — $200

Beth Brock — In memory of my husband, Michael Brock — $100

In memory of Nannie V. Worsham — Janet — $50

In memory of William L. Worsham — Janet — $50

Nick Costas — In memory of Burner Christian — $200

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Holmes — In memory of our parents — $50

Anonymous — In honor of Vivi and Rollin and in memory of PaPa — $100

Anonymous — In memory of OGF, ARF, KF, AGW and CFN — $250

Mary and Ralph Puccinelli — In memory of our parents: Edward and Kathleen Johnson, and Osvaldo and Bianca Puccinelli — $100

Dr. Larry Zacharias — In memory of my wives, Jackie Reynolds Zacharias and Joyce Lovelace Zacharias — $100

Steve B. Davis — In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert V. Davis — $100

In memory of Casey Jones and Samuel Clark from the shop employees at St. Christopher’s School and Red “Thrifty” Robinson and A/C Dudley Roofing. God Bless! — $76

Damon Omar and Deanne Watson — $500

Paul G. and Emily A. Kiritsis — $1,000

Nicole A. Langelier — $100

James R. Lorimer — $50

Franz and Gerd Mayr — In honor of the Niamtu family — $500

Bryan D. and Theresa M. Mueller — $500

Joseph and April Niamtu — $5,000

Marwan R. and Maha A. Okeilli — $100

Steven M. and Randi A. Piascik — $1,000

Rodney M. Poole — $500

Allen and Christine Schulman — $500

Hippodrome Entertainment — $300

Herbert R. Jenkins — $1,000

Christine Rausch — For the one and only beautiful, charitable and amazing Christmas Mother, April Niamtu — $250

Gilly and Lora Roberts — In honor of sweet Joey and Evan Niamtu — $1,000

Kimberly Sanchez — $1,500

Mark S. and Donna M. Tyler — $500

In honor of April and Dr. Joe — Your generous support of so many worthy causes is truly inspiring! — Loretta and Joseph — $2,500

Thank you, April, for sharing your big heart with us all as Christmas Mother — Jill and Joe (Sandy) — $1,000

Jason T. and Olga K. Wilkins — $100

Wilton Properties — $1,000

Chris and Martha Young and family — In honor of the Niamtu family and their numerous contributions to the community, and in memory of “Bucky” the deer — $300

Rupal D. Shah and Neil Agnihotri — $100

Helen and John M. Alexander — $250

Mindy Bain Angel — $500

Trina Anise — $250

McDonald’s Concentration Account — $500

William L. Bevins Jr. — $150

Casey Lee Brennan — $100

Raul G. Cantu Jr. — $100

Eleanor S. and Eugene J. Cox — $50

Elizabeth D. Dewollff — $250

David and Linda Dise — $500

Amy M. Diservio — $50

William and Sherri Dymon — $500

John Steven Granger — $500

In honor of my children, William Chase Gunter and Madeline Hart Gunter, from B. Hunt Gunter — $100

Steven D. and Lauren H. Hall — $150

Lori A. Jennings — $250

Richard S. Johnson — $1,000

Patricia M. Kelly — $100

B.F. and S.S. Kelley — $100

George Hoover — $1,000

The King Agency — $100

Anonymous — In memory of Bruce Gottwald Jr. and in honor of April Niamtu — $1,000

In honor of our three grandsons — Robert, Will and James — from Bill and Pooh Steele — $100

The Steel Group/Sothebys — $200

Douglas R. and Susan R. Overstreet — $100

Drs. Baum and Moore, DDS — $100

Caring Dentistry VA — $100

David C. Cicero, DDS — $75

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery — $1,000

Ray and Pam Kelly — In honor of Joey and Evan Niamtu’s courage! — $200

Alison, Andrea, Anne B, Anne Mc, Betty, James, Mary King, Merrill and Mike — In honor of St. Michael’s Episcopal School — $100

Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC — In honor of our 50th anniversary — $1,000

Dr. Cheryl Billingsley — To all health care professionals — $100

Linda Aspinall — to the Christmas Mother — $500

Gray Poehler — In loving memory of our parents, Virginia and Frank Poehler, from Gray, Sherrill, Jimmy and Dennis — $250

CityParking Inc. — $500

Walter and Ingrid Manley — $100

The Rice Family — In honor of all of the dedicated Christmas Mothers — $50

Ralph Whitt — $500

Huddy and Claudette Hyman, In memory of our grandparents, Grandbubby and Grandy, Fifi and Pop-Pop. With love, Haywood, Thomas and Virginia — $500

Contractor Training Center — $100

Georgia & Mark Kukoski — In honor of the Richmond Christmas Mother — $100

Bebe — In honor of my dear friends, wonderful children and precious grandchildren — Carlisle, Parker, Patteson, Alice, Charlie, Sutton, Ellie and Wally — $100

Anonymous — $50

Beverly — In loving memory of my parents and dear brother Bill — $100

The Schroder Family — Ted, Greg, Kirk and Janine (Jeff Ore) — In loving memory of Gloria Schroder — $100

Alston Knapp, Brett Turpin & Kate Wells — In loving memory of our brother, Coalter Turpin — $200

Johna Pitts — April Niamtu — $100

Ingrid Davis — In loving memory of Patricia Mullins and my husband, Douglas Davis — $100

Cindy, Mike and Chase Crowder — In honor of Laura Barbara Elizabeth Jensen Crowder, happy birthday — $50

Cindy and Mike Crowder — In honor of Rick, Nancy, Laura, Scott, Lucy, Bill, Charley, Laura and the Jensen family — $100

Katherine — In honor of Deborah Washburn and Woody Dykers — $50

Granville and Peyton — In honor of our grandchildren Peyton and Billy Schutt and Gray Valentine — $200

Susan and Mo — In loving memory of our parents — $100

Rick and Donna Fitzgerald — On behalf of the Fitzgerald and DeLara families — $100

Beth — In loving memory of Gay — $50

Amy Horan — My sister, April Niamtu, the Richmond Christmas Mother — $200

Jose and Anne Vazquez — April Niamtu, you are the most amazing person; I am so blessed to be your sister. Thank you for all you do for others and our communities. — $250

Phyllis M. Laslett — In memory of Bill Laslett, a kind and loving father, brother and husband — $75

Matt & Bird Schon — In memory of our parents and my friend Bill Patten — $100

The Feather Family — In memory of Charles L. Crumpler Jr. — $200

Yes Virginia, Given in honor of my parents who keep Christmas in their hearts year-round and spread love and generosity to all they know — $100

Anonymous — In honor of Dr. Paul Bullock, Virginia Eye Institute, for his many years of loving care to our family — $100

The Maxwell Boys — In honor of our great friends Harry Cohn and Dean Jarrett — $200

Dr. Kanyon Keeney — $100

Panny and Jim Rhodes — In honor of our children and grandchildren — $250

Keith and Joanne Yonce — $100

Mr. & Mrs. Thomas J. Cricchi — $300

Gordon Gregory Photography — $100

Fellowship Committee, First Presbyterian Church — In honor of Ann Parker Gottwald — $150

Jeff & Amy Marks — In memory of our son, Andrew Marks — $100

Robert and Polly Marshall — In loving memory of Robert’s brother, Wilbur D. Marshall, and in honor of Polly’s brother Dr. Frank E. Thompson Jr. — $100

Sande Snead and Martin Brill — In memory of our fathers, Billy Snead and Dudley Brill — $250

Wade & Joanne Biddix — $1,000

Anne and Mac McElroy — In honor of the Alcorns, Austins, Daniels, Kemps and McDowells — $200

Carter and Davis Angel — In loving memory of Granddaddy and Miss Kate — $50

George and Anne Taylor Moorman — In loving memory of our parents, Carl and Estelle Moorman and Bobby and Adele Leitch, Carl Moorman Jr., Uncle Bobby, Anne-o and Buck Paul — $100

Anonymous — In honor of The Great Mamoo, with love and laughter from Jackson, Graham, Sadie, Lily & Amelia — $100

Anne Kenny-Urban — In loving memory of John C. Kenny, with love and affection from Anne & Kathryn — $100

Pete and Carole O’Brien — $200

Dan Thomas and Christie Wilson — In loving memory of our parents, Delores Allen and John C. Thomas Jr. — $100

Anonymous — In honor and remembrance of W. Richard Matthews and Katherine E. Barnes — $50

Anonymous — In honor and remembrance of Wes, Charlie and Nancy Nuckols — $50

Debbie and John Dunlap — Barbara and Coleman Andrews and Betty and Carlton Dunlap — $100

Sue Kurzman & Tom Silvestri — In honor of our mothers, Edith Kurzman and Barbara Silvestri — $200

Patti Ryan, honoring Patrick and Heather Williams of Williams & Sherrill ... for helping people “live beautifully” for over 25 years. Well-done! — $50

Patti Ryan Design, with sincere gratitude to my wonderful clients ... past, present and future! — $150

Katheryn E. Surface Burks — In memory of Debbie Z., Mark W. and Sadie — $100

Becky Cottrell — In memory of Chris — $200

Dr. Keeney — $25

Sherrill and Joey Smith — In loving memory of our mothers, Virginia and Inez, and our godson, Brandon — $200

Virginia Manuel — $50

The Hymans, In memory of Wally Whitten, James Fremman and Ranjit Sen — $100

Toddy, Emma, Stewart and Christian — In memory of our dear grandparents Bucky and Janie Hyman — $100

Conrad — In honor of my Mother, Barbara Sauer, and in memory of my brother, Matt, and my Father, Connie — $100

Tricia — In memory of my Daddy, Edwin Branch Totty Jr. — $100

Ashleigh, Alexis, Sarah and Zachary — In memory of our Grandmother Joanne Nelson Pineno — $200

Forefront Dermatology — $500

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription