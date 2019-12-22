The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmas Mother.com.
Send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $219,738.00
Today’s gifts — $50,563.50
Grand total — $270,301.50
In honor of Nanny and Big B’s 63rd wedding anniversary — Love from Thomas & Blayre, Daniel & Martha, Clarke & Mimi, Ted & Bridgette, Mark, Grace, Rose, Nancy & Charlie, Caroline, B, Hays, Kimmee, Lily, Olivia & William, Charles, Dewey, Parker, Stella Hays, Ellie and Gibbs — $500
In honor of Bruce and Nancy from Billy — $100
Linda and Stuart Horsley — In honor of our Seneca Road neighbors — $100
Raymond Turner — In honor of the Christmas Mother — $25
Henry Spalding Jr. — In loving memory of Kaye — $250
William A. White Jr. — $100
Magalyn Menard — In memory of Robert Menard — $50
Anita and John Werner — In loving memory of Gladys H. Swertfeger — $100
Virginia H. Spratley — In memory of Robert S. Spratley — $750
Janet S. Graves — In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Lester H. Graves — $100
Janet S. Graves — In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth B. Graves — $100
Janet S. Graves — In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher B. Graves and family — $100
Janet S. Graves — In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Adam C. Graves and family — $100
Janet S. Graves — In honor of Mr. John M. Burgess — $100
Cammy, Jacob and Ben — $202.50
Joyce Scott-Chambers — In memory of my husband, Calvin Chambers; mother, Virginia Scott; and son, Dwayne Scott — $100
Bland Sutton — $100
Walter W. Scott — In memory of Vaughan and John — $100
Walter W. Scott — In memory of Alice and Jimmie, Alice, Jim and Ranny — $100
Walter W. Scott — In memory of Mary Lou, Jimmy, Betsy, Jim and Gale Hargroves — $100
Michael Wood — In memory of my mom, Peggy, and brothers Jay and Bobby Wood — $75
Richmond Retired Police Officers Association — In memory/honor of our members past and present — $200
Gene Barham — In memory of Eda Williams, Susan Williams, Doris Blackwell and Nell Crawford, and in honor of all who help in the Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church lunch program on Fridays — $100
Alice Reed McGuire — In loving memory of Hunter H. McGuire Jr. — $400
Lin and Bill Lynch — $100
In loving memory of my parents and sister, Fleetwood, Jimmy and Peg O’Connor, from Kitten — $50
In memory of my old friend Chris Cottrell and in honor of St. Bridget’s School, from Kitten O’Connor — $25
Anonymous — $50
William A. Caplan — $35
Anonymous — $100
In memory of David A. Hettler from Robert and Saide Hettler — $100
GTO of Richmond Car Club/POCI Car Club — $500
In memory of our parents — Ginny Holloway, Ralph Major, Libba Irby, Clay Irby — $100
In memory of our Uncle Jim — Sarah, Christopher, William, Clairborne — $100
Carole C. Bernhardt — In honor of my mother, Barbara Carter, in her 95th year — $100
Linda Cheseldine — In honor of grandchildren Alyssa, Michael, Brandon, Colin and Taylor; and great-grandchildren Jaxon, Oaklynn, Mason and Braden — $200
Elaine S. and Mark B. Fasig — In honor of Peter H. Fasig — $100
Sue C. Taylor — In memory of my husband, Patrick M.P. Taylor, and my dear friend Linda Pocklington Andrako Tanner — $100
Ford and Beth Stephens — $250
Anonymous — In memory of Hudson P. and Shirley Beverley Hoen and Allyn and Emma Janning — $1,000
Jerry and Frances Greenway — $50
Agnes S. Carter — In honor of my sister, Georga S. Williams, and all the Smith-Williams family — $100
H. Hiter and Jil W. Harris — $200
Anonymous — In memory of Hiter Harris Jr. — $200
Anonymous — In honor of Libby Harris — $200
Anonymous — In honor of Jil Harris — $200
Anonymous — In honor of Tyler and Hiter Harris and Katie and Peter Storer — $200
Anonymous — In memory of True Luck — $200
Anonymous — In memory of Bruce Gottwald — $200
Dot Deaner — In loving memory of my mother, Ann Copley — $100
Anonymous — $200
Beth Brock — In memory of my husband, Michael Brock — $100
In memory of Nannie V. Worsham — Janet — $50
In memory of William L. Worsham — Janet — $50
Nick Costas — In memory of Burner Christian — $200
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Holmes — In memory of our parents — $50
Anonymous — In honor of Vivi and Rollin and in memory of PaPa — $100
Anonymous — In memory of OGF, ARF, KF, AGW and CFN — $250
Mary and Ralph Puccinelli — In memory of our parents: Edward and Kathleen Johnson, and Osvaldo and Bianca Puccinelli — $100
Dr. Larry Zacharias — In memory of my wives, Jackie Reynolds Zacharias and Joyce Lovelace Zacharias — $100
Steve B. Davis — In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert V. Davis — $100
In memory of Casey Jones and Samuel Clark from the shop employees at St. Christopher’s School and Red “Thrifty” Robinson and A/C Dudley Roofing. God Bless! — $76
Damon Omar and Deanne Watson — $500
Paul G. and Emily A. Kiritsis — $1,000
Nicole A. Langelier — $100
James R. Lorimer — $50
Franz and Gerd Mayr — In honor of the Niamtu family — $500
Bryan D. and Theresa M. Mueller — $500
Joseph and April Niamtu — $5,000
Marwan R. and Maha A. Okeilli — $100
Steven M. and Randi A. Piascik — $1,000
Rodney M. Poole — $500
Allen and Christine Schulman — $500
Hippodrome Entertainment — $300
Herbert R. Jenkins — $1,000
Christine Rausch — For the one and only beautiful, charitable and amazing Christmas Mother, April Niamtu — $250
Gilly and Lora Roberts — In honor of sweet Joey and Evan Niamtu — $1,000
Kimberly Sanchez — $1,500
Mark S. and Donna M. Tyler — $500
In honor of April and Dr. Joe — Your generous support of so many worthy causes is truly inspiring! — Loretta and Joseph — $2,500
Thank you, April, for sharing your big heart with us all as Christmas Mother — Jill and Joe (Sandy) — $1,000
Jason T. and Olga K. Wilkins — $100
Wilton Properties — $1,000
Chris and Martha Young and family — In honor of the Niamtu family and their numerous contributions to the community, and in memory of “Bucky” the deer — $300
Rupal D. Shah and Neil Agnihotri — $100
Helen and John M. Alexander — $250
Mindy Bain Angel — $500
Trina Anise — $250
McDonald’s Concentration Account — $500
William L. Bevins Jr. — $150
Casey Lee Brennan — $100
Raul G. Cantu Jr. — $100
Eleanor S. and Eugene J. Cox — $50
Elizabeth D. Dewollff — $250
David and Linda Dise — $500
Amy M. Diservio — $50
William and Sherri Dymon — $500
John Steven Granger — $500
In honor of my children, William Chase Gunter and Madeline Hart Gunter, from B. Hunt Gunter — $100
Steven D. and Lauren H. Hall — $150
Lori A. Jennings — $250
Richard S. Johnson — $1,000
Patricia M. Kelly — $100
B.F. and S.S. Kelley — $100
George Hoover — $1,000
The King Agency — $100
Anonymous — In memory of Bruce Gottwald Jr. and in honor of April Niamtu — $1,000
In honor of our three grandsons — Robert, Will and James — from Bill and Pooh Steele — $100
The Steel Group/Sothebys — $200
Douglas R. and Susan R. Overstreet — $100
Drs. Baum and Moore, DDS — $100
Caring Dentistry VA — $100
David C. Cicero, DDS — $75
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery — $1,000
Ray and Pam Kelly — In honor of Joey and Evan Niamtu’s courage! — $200
Alison, Andrea, Anne B, Anne Mc, Betty, James, Mary King, Merrill and Mike — In honor of St. Michael’s Episcopal School — $100
Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC — In honor of our 50th anniversary — $1,000
Dr. Cheryl Billingsley — To all health care professionals — $100
Linda Aspinall — to the Christmas Mother — $500
Gray Poehler — In loving memory of our parents, Virginia and Frank Poehler, from Gray, Sherrill, Jimmy and Dennis — $250
CityParking Inc. — $500
Walter and Ingrid Manley — $100
The Rice Family — In honor of all of the dedicated Christmas Mothers — $50
Ralph Whitt — $500
Huddy and Claudette Hyman, In memory of our grandparents, Grandbubby and Grandy, Fifi and Pop-Pop. With love, Haywood, Thomas and Virginia — $500
Contractor Training Center — $100
Georgia & Mark Kukoski — In honor of the Richmond Christmas Mother — $100
Bebe — In honor of my dear friends, wonderful children and precious grandchildren — Carlisle, Parker, Patteson, Alice, Charlie, Sutton, Ellie and Wally — $100
Anonymous — $50
Beverly — In loving memory of my parents and dear brother Bill — $100
The Schroder Family — Ted, Greg, Kirk and Janine (Jeff Ore) — In loving memory of Gloria Schroder — $100
Alston Knapp, Brett Turpin & Kate Wells — In loving memory of our brother, Coalter Turpin — $200
Johna Pitts — April Niamtu — $100
Ingrid Davis — In loving memory of Patricia Mullins and my husband, Douglas Davis — $100
Cindy, Mike and Chase Crowder — In honor of Laura Barbara Elizabeth Jensen Crowder, happy birthday — $50
Cindy and Mike Crowder — In honor of Rick, Nancy, Laura, Scott, Lucy, Bill, Charley, Laura and the Jensen family — $100
Katherine — In honor of Deborah Washburn and Woody Dykers — $50
Granville and Peyton — In honor of our grandchildren Peyton and Billy Schutt and Gray Valentine — $200
Susan and Mo — In loving memory of our parents — $100
Rick and Donna Fitzgerald — On behalf of the Fitzgerald and DeLara families — $100
Beth — In loving memory of Gay — $50
Amy Horan — My sister, April Niamtu, the Richmond Christmas Mother — $200
Jose and Anne Vazquez — April Niamtu, you are the most amazing person; I am so blessed to be your sister. Thank you for all you do for others and our communities. — $250
Phyllis M. Laslett — In memory of Bill Laslett, a kind and loving father, brother and husband — $75
Matt & Bird Schon — In memory of our parents and my friend Bill Patten — $100
The Feather Family — In memory of Charles L. Crumpler Jr. — $200
Yes Virginia, Given in honor of my parents who keep Christmas in their hearts year-round and spread love and generosity to all they know — $100
Anonymous — In honor of Dr. Paul Bullock, Virginia Eye Institute, for his many years of loving care to our family — $100
The Maxwell Boys — In honor of our great friends Harry Cohn and Dean Jarrett — $200
Dr. Kanyon Keeney — $100
Panny and Jim Rhodes — In honor of our children and grandchildren — $250
Keith and Joanne Yonce — $100
Mr. & Mrs. Thomas J. Cricchi — $300
Gordon Gregory Photography — $100
Fellowship Committee, First Presbyterian Church — In honor of Ann Parker Gottwald — $150
Jeff & Amy Marks — In memory of our son, Andrew Marks — $100
Robert and Polly Marshall — In loving memory of Robert’s brother, Wilbur D. Marshall, and in honor of Polly’s brother Dr. Frank E. Thompson Jr. — $100
Sande Snead and Martin Brill — In memory of our fathers, Billy Snead and Dudley Brill — $250
Wade & Joanne Biddix — $1,000
Anne and Mac McElroy — In honor of the Alcorns, Austins, Daniels, Kemps and McDowells — $200
Carter and Davis Angel — In loving memory of Granddaddy and Miss Kate — $50
George and Anne Taylor Moorman — In loving memory of our parents, Carl and Estelle Moorman and Bobby and Adele Leitch, Carl Moorman Jr., Uncle Bobby, Anne-o and Buck Paul — $100
Anonymous — In honor of The Great Mamoo, with love and laughter from Jackson, Graham, Sadie, Lily & Amelia — $100
Anne Kenny-Urban — In loving memory of John C. Kenny, with love and affection from Anne & Kathryn — $100
Pete and Carole O’Brien — $200
Dan Thomas and Christie Wilson — In loving memory of our parents, Delores Allen and John C. Thomas Jr. — $100
Anonymous — In honor and remembrance of W. Richard Matthews and Katherine E. Barnes — $50
Anonymous — In honor and remembrance of Wes, Charlie and Nancy Nuckols — $50
Debbie and John Dunlap — Barbara and Coleman Andrews and Betty and Carlton Dunlap — $100
Sue Kurzman & Tom Silvestri — In honor of our mothers, Edith Kurzman and Barbara Silvestri — $200
Patti Ryan, honoring Patrick and Heather Williams of Williams & Sherrill ... for helping people “live beautifully” for over 25 years. Well-done! — $50
Patti Ryan Design, with sincere gratitude to my wonderful clients ... past, present and future! — $150
Katheryn E. Surface Burks — In memory of Debbie Z., Mark W. and Sadie — $100
Becky Cottrell — In memory of Chris — $200
Dr. Keeney — $25
Sherrill and Joey Smith — In loving memory of our mothers, Virginia and Inez, and our godson, Brandon — $200
Virginia Manuel — $50
The Hymans, In memory of Wally Whitten, James Fremman and Ranjit Sen — $100
Toddy, Emma, Stewart and Christian — In memory of our dear grandparents Bucky and Janie Hyman — $100
Conrad — In honor of my Mother, Barbara Sauer, and in memory of my brother, Matt, and my Father, Connie — $100
Tricia — In memory of my Daddy, Edwin Branch Totty Jr. — $100
Ashleigh, Alexis, Sarah and Zachary — In memory of our Grandmother Joanne Nelson Pineno — $200
Forefront Dermatology — $500
