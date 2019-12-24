The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $275,891.50
Today’s gifts — $2,400.00
Grand total — $278,291.50
In memory of my parents on their 62nd wedding anniversary. Love, Teddy, Bryan, Jackson and Catherine — $1,000
Janice — In loving memory of my Kidney Donor December 24, 2018 — $50
Stokes and Susan Grymes — In Honor of Jim Hughes and Mildred Privott and in memory of Carol Hughes, Tommy and Bill Grymes — $250
Martha and Jay Moore — In memory of Essie Bryce Gordon — $50
Andrew, Tori and Riley O’Shea — In honor of our grandparents, Betsy and Jim Pettit — $100
Margy and Tom Brown, Ida and Bart Farinholt, Chamie and Henry Valentine, Laura and Ned Valentine and 11 grandchildren — In honor of our wonderful mom and grandmother, Peggy Valentine the 1995 Christmas Mother, who continues to inspire us with her generous and loving spirit! — $500
Frank Herrelko, Jr. — with appreciation to the staffs of Richmond Nephrology Associates and the Virginia Transplant Center ! They save kidneys ! — $100
Anonymous — In loving memory of 1992 Richmond Christmas Mother Janet P. Lewis from her grandson — $100
Patty, David, Eric, Hannah, & Carolyn — $250
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.