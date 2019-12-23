The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmas Mother.com.
Send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $270,301.50
Today’s gifts — $5,590.00
Grand total — $275,891.50
Jan E. and Robert W. Walquist — $305
William Scott and Sharon R. Johnson — In honor of the Niamtu family — $100
Judy Kidd — In honor of my two goddaughters, Kathryn Harper and Catherine Ramsey — $100
In memory of Mary McElroy, Margaret W. McElroy and Josie King from Sorrel and Jack — $300
Anonymous — Susie B. Scott, who shows us the true Christmas spirit — $100
In memory of Big Red and Tennant — $50
Rennie M. McAllister — In memory of my dear friend Mrs. Bettie Hobson — $200
Ann and Boonie Showalter — In honor of friends, family and our funny little white puppy “Betty” — $100
Bruce Weinstein — In memory of my parents, Dr. and Mrs. A.I. Weinstein — $50
In loving memory of our good friend Gene Chandler — gone now for 10 years. We really miss you, man. — Joe Lowry and Mike Bragg — $100
Judith Kidd — In memory of Collegiate classmates, Class of ’65 — $200
In honor of Nancy and in memory of Peyton — $250
Dot Johnson — In memory of my parents, Dorothy and Beverly Lewis — $100
In memory of Pucka and Mimi, Dick and Eloise, Jane and Rex and Sam — Love from Kent and Sherry, Austin and Gus, Catherine, Eliza and Carter — $150
Zayde and Edwin Child — In honor of our five children — $100
In honor of our son and daughter-in-law, Kit and Turner, and two wonderful grandsons, Turner and Fisher — Betsy and Chris Bredrup — $500
Lucy Burgwyn Leake — In memory of my parents, Nancy Burgwyn Leake and Andrew Kean Leake; my brother, Dr. Andrew Leake III, and his wife, Lindy Allen Leake, and their daughter, Taylor Preston Leake. In memory of dearest Ferebee Fowlkes Leake — $200
Anonymous — $50
Dan and Pat Dixon — In memory of Peggy Goodbread of Virginia Beach — $200
Lou Elam Johnson — In loving memory of my family, both the Elams and the Johnsons; my husband, Burke Johnson, and our son, Taylor Johnson — $100
Anonymous — In thanksgiving for Carter, Anne Morgan, Thomas, Hattie and Davis Hunter — $100
In loving memory of Ed and in honor of Lily, Charlie, James, Ed and Elle — $100
In memory and honor of the 71 Thomas Jefferson High School alumni who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II — $25
Anonymous — In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde West Christian and Mr. and Mrs. James Nathan Hunter — $100
Muschi and Fred Fisher — In memory of Bruce Crane Fisher — $50
Greek Orthodox Cathedral Philoptochos Chapter 1097 — $150
Champ Johnson — In loving memory of my sister, Ellen — $100
Susan and John Massey — In memory of dear friends Pat Lemay, Jan Bruton, Sally Smith and Virginia Campbell — $200
The Hatcher Family — In loving memory of Tom Tom and Gang Gang — $250
Melissa Marrion — In loving memory of Arthur H. Marrion — $25
Robert and Carol Cook — In memory of Carol’s parents, Marion and Virginia Hall — $50
Martha and Jay Moore — In memory of Waverly Pulley — $100
Mathis and Steve Powelson — Gift is in honor of Mary and James Mallory — $200
Employees of UDig: Andrew Duncan, Andy Frank, Ashley McKnight, Ben Sudol, Elizabeth Tubbs, Gordon Kelly, Matt Bixler, Michael Toy, Rich Young, Sandy Cook, Steve MacLauchlan, Susan Frank, Ernie Hawkins, Travis Blount-Elliot, Matt Taylert — $610
Elizabeth and Jay Jennings — In memory of loved ones — $250
Freddie Reed — In memory of my friend Boice’s dad, Coby Frye — $25
