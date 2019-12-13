The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.
Send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $128,765.15
Today’s gifts — $17,576.72
Grand total — $146,341.87
Anonymous — $25
Anonymous — In memory of William, Doris and Newell Larson — $400
Muriel Burrell — In memory of my husband, Archie B. Burrell — $200
Barry and Ann Prince — $250
Thomas Brizzolara — $1,001.72
Philip Morris & Altria Retirees Association — $50
The Hon. and Mrs. John H. Hager — Joyful for 2019 Christmas — $250
Mrs. Martin L. Giles — $100
Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey G. Moore — $2,500
McGuireWoods — $9,050
John and Corinna Lain — $100
J. Tracy and Marymoss Walker — $100
James and Paula Welsh — $50
Frank and Diane Atkinson — $250
George Keith and Anita Martin — $100
Jane Whitt Sellers — $150
Caroline W. Henderson — $100
Anonymous — $100
Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Strauss — $100
Sandy and Sherry McLeod — $200
Floyd E. Adams Jr. — In memory of those departed, TJHS — Class of 1952 — $100
Thomas and Juanita Miles — In honor of the Christmas Mother — $100
In memory of David Farley from his family — $100
Anne and Garnett Hall — In honor of our beloved grandsons, Garnett IV and Claiborne — $100
James Sidney Watkinson, Merry Christmas, Jean — $500
Frank Payne, Webster the Beagle — $100
Anne W. Buford — In loving memory of Robert P. Buford III and Robert P. Buford IV — $300
Madalyn Drew — “Nurses are angels in comfortable shoes” — To honor the oncology nurses at JW/Sarah Cannon — $50
Ken and Linda Reckenbeil — Our sweet granddaughters — Kate and Ella Kate — $100
Manoli & Hyde Loupassi — In honor of the current and past Christmas Mothers — $50
Lindsay, Sara and Blake — In memory of our beloved brother, Forrest Jessee — $1,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.