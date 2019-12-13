2019 Christmas Mother Logo for Web

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.

Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.

Send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $128,765.15

Today’s gifts — $17,576.72

Grand total — $146,341.87

Anonymous — $25

Anonymous — In memory of William, Doris and Newell Larson — $400

Muriel Burrell — In memory of my husband, Archie B. Burrell — $200

Barry and Ann Prince — $250

Thomas Brizzolara — $1,001.72

Philip Morris & Altria Retirees Association — $50

The Hon. and Mrs. John H. Hager — Joyful for 2019 Christmas — $250

Mrs. Martin L. Giles — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey G. Moore — $2,500

McGuireWoods — $9,050

John and Corinna Lain — $100

J. Tracy and Marymoss Walker — $100

James and Paula Welsh — $50

Frank and Diane Atkinson — $250

George Keith and Anita Martin — $100

Jane Whitt Sellers — $150

Caroline W. Henderson — $100

Anonymous — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Strauss — $100

Sandy and Sherry McLeod — $200

Floyd E. Adams Jr. — In memory of those departed, TJHS — Class of 1952 — $100

Thomas and Juanita Miles — In honor of the Christmas Mother — $100

In memory of David Farley from his family — $100

Anne and Garnett Hall — In honor of our beloved grandsons, Garnett IV and Claiborne — $100

James Sidney Watkinson, Merry Christmas, Jean — $500

Frank Payne, Webster the Beagle — $100

Anne W. Buford — In loving memory of Robert P. Buford III and Robert P. Buford IV — $300

Madalyn Drew — “Nurses are angels in comfortable shoes” — To honor the oncology nurses at JW/Sarah Cannon — $50

Ken and Linda Reckenbeil — Our sweet granddaughters — Kate and Ella Kate — $100

Manoli & Hyde Loupassi — In honor of the current and past Christmas Mothers — $50

Lindsay, Sara and Blake — In memory of our beloved brother, Forrest Jessee — $1,000

