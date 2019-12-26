The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to Richmond ChristmasMother.com.
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260.
Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $306,536.02
Today’s gifts — $400.00
Grand total — $306,936.02
Melanie and Arden Sterling — In memory of JC and Jean Raper — $150
Anonymous — In memory of Walter and Diane Jessee — $100
Sharon Steele — To celebrate the first Christmas of my grandson, Desmond Liam Muse! In loving memory of my husband, Richard, and four family friends — all gone much too soon, but always remembered: Brad McNeer, Justin Creech, Michael Dobbs and Al Thrower — $100
Jimmy, Cary and Jackie Milley — In memory of Jamison Clark and Mike Paulette — $50
