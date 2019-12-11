The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmas Mother.com.
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $127,605.15
Today’s gifts — $1,160.00
Grand total — $128,765.15
In loving memory of John Beverley Rankin, Mary McGuire Yates Kendig, Edwin Lawrence Kendig Jr. and Emily Parker Kendig from Corbin, Tom and Parker Rankin — $150
Carole Ann and Eddie Ross — Honoring my parents, Eleanor and Tody — $100
Donald D. and Elizabeth H. Lecky — In honor of and in memory of family & friends — $250
Bill, Sandy, Will and Jack — In memory of Levi — $250
The Super Seven Girls — In memory of Cathy Pace. We miss you! — $210
David Bradley — In honor of the students of John B. Cary Elementary School — $100
Allen Family — $100
