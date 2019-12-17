2019 Christmas Mother Logo for Web

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.

Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.

You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $182,061.87

Today’s gifts — $15,342.13

Grand total — $197,404

Abner Baptist Church — $250

Pearl’s Cupcake Shop — $500

William T. Linka — In memory of John B. Boatwright III — $100

Unity of Richmond — $91.51

Sally and Ralph Ward — In memory of Eric Fendly — $200

Johnny — In memory of my mother, Mable B. Flournoy, my brothers, my sister, my sisters-in-law and a special brother-in-law — $100

Dewy and Nancy Morris — In loving memory of our daughter, Sally Morris Hopkins, and in honor of our wonderful daughter, Kathy Morris Walmsley — $100

David and Jennifer Jones — $50

Jerry and Bobette Olander — In memory of our parents, Stanley and Becky Olander and Leonard and Ruth Grausame — $50

Jim and Donna Abbott — In memory of Hester Abbott — $100

Conway and Scott Miller — $50

Barbara and Richard Wiltshire Sr. — $50

Sandra S. Lacy — $50

HaHas Bridge Group — $50

In memory of our family members and friends — $200

Alexander B. McMurtrie Jr. — In honor of the Christmas Mother — $1,000

David and Lynn Bird — In memory of our parents: Bill and Mary Bird, and Jesse and June Jennings — $100

Robert P. Grymes Jr. — In memory of Betty — $100

George W. Macon III — In memory of Phil Patton, D.K. Roberts and Anne Macon — $150

Scottie and Tom Slater — In loving memory of Dr. and Mrs. Samuel Newell — $100

Tom, Tacy and Andrew Slater — In loving memory of Kathryn Holden Slater — $100

David and Lucy Trebour — $500

T.K. McGrath — $100

Anita Grymes Towell — In memory of Harry B. Grymes and Richard L. Towell — $100

Barbara and Bill Reames — In memory of our parents and our pets, Magic and Thumper — $100

A. Dale and Linda T. Cannady — $100

Helen S. Lewis — In memory of George Lewis — $75

Edwin W. Rowell — In memory of Ed, Reather and Gary Rowell — $25

Bobbie Sandvig — In honor of my three sisters — $15

Mr. and Mrs. Bruce A. Kay — In honor of April Niamtu — $250

Mr. and Mrs. James Whitten — In memory of our son, Wally Whitten, and our grandson, Whitten Maher — $400

John and Paige Bartholomew — In honor of our troops — $50

Anne — in loving memory of John Kenny — $500

Mamoo — In gratitude for all the help and joy your have brought to my life, much love to Jackson, Graham, Sadie, Lily and Amelia — $500

In loving memory of my parents, Howard and Marie Brown, from Nancy — $100

In appreciation of Jayne and Bobby Ukrop — from Nancy — $100

In loving memory of William M. Hill and William M. Hill Jr. from their family — $300

Laurie and Harley Duane — In memory of Pa, Dad, Mom, Mary Feild, Merm, Mel, Ganny and Pop — $250

Hunter and Crystal Goodwin — In honor of Alice T. Goodwin — $5,000

Helen M. Brooks — In memory of my brother, Edward Baes — $50

Mr. and Mrs. Yancey Jones — $1,000

Anonymous — In memory of Ann, Pop Charlie and Moo — $100

Joyce and Bill Williams — In memory of our parents — $50

Susan G. Klotz — In loving memory of my husband, Joby — $100

To Hadley, Peyton, Holden and Rowan, you are wonders to behold who fill our lives with little celebrations of happiness throughout the year. Love Maj and Paj — $100

The Tri Club Woman’s Club — $67

Gayle McMunn — In memory of my dear friend, Iris Epps — $50

In memory of our late brother, Alfred “Butch” Whitaker, whom we miss very much. Rick Valentine and Mary K. Valentine Murray — $100

Anonymous — In loving memory of John Keith Childress — $100

In loving memory of Hubert and Shands Taylor, from their family — $200

Anonymous — $100

In memory of Brenda Wells Parker from Kendall Parker and family — $100

Becka and Bill Schubmehl — $100

Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Ludwig — In honor of our family — $50

Georga Williams — In honor of my sister, Agnes and my brother Smitty. love, Georga — $100

Georga Williams, In honor of our nieces, Margaret, Owen, Ann, and Armpie and our nephews, Tom, George, Wallace, Ros, Will and Matthew. aunt Georga and uncle Danny — $100

The Hosts of the 2019 Toyster Roast, Toys For Tots — $318.62

Martha and Jay Moore — In memory of Buck Paul — $100

Family of Don Carignan — In loving memory of Don Carignan, from his family on his birthday — $250

Bob Combs — In memory of my friends Clarke, J. Fitz, Frank, Victor, Ken, Bob, Parks, and Charlie......all gone much too soon, and sorely missed. — $250

