The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors throughout the holiday season, with additional information on the nonprofit organizations helped by the generosity of RTD readers.
Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.
You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $182,061.87
Today’s gifts — $15,342.13
Grand total — $197,404
Abner Baptist Church — $250
Pearl’s Cupcake Shop — $500
William T. Linka — In memory of John B. Boatwright III — $100
Unity of Richmond — $91.51
Sally and Ralph Ward — In memory of Eric Fendly — $200
Johnny — In memory of my mother, Mable B. Flournoy, my brothers, my sister, my sisters-in-law and a special brother-in-law — $100
Dewy and Nancy Morris — In loving memory of our daughter, Sally Morris Hopkins, and in honor of our wonderful daughter, Kathy Morris Walmsley — $100
David and Jennifer Jones — $50
Jerry and Bobette Olander — In memory of our parents, Stanley and Becky Olander and Leonard and Ruth Grausame — $50
Jim and Donna Abbott — In memory of Hester Abbott — $100
Conway and Scott Miller — $50
Barbara and Richard Wiltshire Sr. — $50
Sandra S. Lacy — $50
HaHas Bridge Group — $50
In memory of our family members and friends — $200
Alexander B. McMurtrie Jr. — In honor of the Christmas Mother — $1,000
David and Lynn Bird — In memory of our parents: Bill and Mary Bird, and Jesse and June Jennings — $100
Robert P. Grymes Jr. — In memory of Betty — $100
George W. Macon III — In memory of Phil Patton, D.K. Roberts and Anne Macon — $150
Scottie and Tom Slater — In loving memory of Dr. and Mrs. Samuel Newell — $100
Tom, Tacy and Andrew Slater — In loving memory of Kathryn Holden Slater — $100
David and Lucy Trebour — $500
T.K. McGrath — $100
Anita Grymes Towell — In memory of Harry B. Grymes and Richard L. Towell — $100
Barbara and Bill Reames — In memory of our parents and our pets, Magic and Thumper — $100
A. Dale and Linda T. Cannady — $100
Helen S. Lewis — In memory of George Lewis — $75
Edwin W. Rowell — In memory of Ed, Reather and Gary Rowell — $25
Bobbie Sandvig — In honor of my three sisters — $15
Mr. and Mrs. Bruce A. Kay — In honor of April Niamtu — $250
Mr. and Mrs. James Whitten — In memory of our son, Wally Whitten, and our grandson, Whitten Maher — $400
John and Paige Bartholomew — In honor of our troops — $50
Anne — in loving memory of John Kenny — $500
Mamoo — In gratitude for all the help and joy your have brought to my life, much love to Jackson, Graham, Sadie, Lily and Amelia — $500
In loving memory of my parents, Howard and Marie Brown, from Nancy — $100
In appreciation of Jayne and Bobby Ukrop — from Nancy — $100
In loving memory of William M. Hill and William M. Hill Jr. from their family — $300
Laurie and Harley Duane — In memory of Pa, Dad, Mom, Mary Feild, Merm, Mel, Ganny and Pop — $250
Hunter and Crystal Goodwin — In honor of Alice T. Goodwin — $5,000
Helen M. Brooks — In memory of my brother, Edward Baes — $50
Mr. and Mrs. Yancey Jones — $1,000
Anonymous — In memory of Ann, Pop Charlie and Moo — $100
Joyce and Bill Williams — In memory of our parents — $50
Susan G. Klotz — In loving memory of my husband, Joby — $100
To Hadley, Peyton, Holden and Rowan, you are wonders to behold who fill our lives with little celebrations of happiness throughout the year. Love Maj and Paj — $100
The Tri Club Woman’s Club — $67
Gayle McMunn — In memory of my dear friend, Iris Epps — $50
In memory of our late brother, Alfred “Butch” Whitaker, whom we miss very much. Rick Valentine and Mary K. Valentine Murray — $100
Anonymous — In loving memory of John Keith Childress — $100
In loving memory of Hubert and Shands Taylor, from their family — $200
Anonymous — $100
In memory of Brenda Wells Parker from Kendall Parker and family — $100
Becka and Bill Schubmehl — $100
Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Ludwig — In honor of our family — $50
Georga Williams — In honor of my sister, Agnes and my brother Smitty. love, Georga — $100
Georga Williams, In honor of our nieces, Margaret, Owen, Ann, and Armpie and our nephews, Tom, George, Wallace, Ros, Will and Matthew. aunt Georga and uncle Danny — $100
The Hosts of the 2019 Toyster Roast, Toys For Tots — $318.62
Martha and Jay Moore — In memory of Buck Paul — $100
Family of Don Carignan — In loving memory of Don Carignan, from his family on his birthday — $250
Bob Combs — In memory of my friends Clarke, J. Fitz, Frank, Victor, Ken, Bob, Parks, and Charlie......all gone much too soon, and sorely missed. — $250
