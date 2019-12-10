Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.
Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.
Send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $104,294.17
Today’s gifts — $17,055
Grand total — $121,349.17
W. Martin Davenport and Victoria A. Shivel, on behalf of the Durham Foundation — $5,000
In memory of Brent Halsey Jr. from his family — $250
In memory of Adrian Pellew-Harvey from Maria Pellew-Harvey and Michael Dening— $2,500
Jennifer and Dom Sica, in honor of our granddaughter Caroline — $200
Anonymous — $25
Mrs. Jean Pugh — In loving memory of my husband, John Oliver Pugh — $50
Mikal Hoofnagle — In honor of my Thursday afternoon mah-jongg friends — $50
Henry Lee Valentine II — $300
Mrs. Bernice D. Oppenhimer — In honor of Henry Wise Oppenhimer Jr. and in honor of the Richmond Christmas Mother — $50
Anonymous — For all Christmas Mothers — $50
Marshall P. and Gwen R. Williard — $200
In loving memory of Ronald A. Cain and Susan S. Cain from James E. Cain — $250
Martha and John Sherman — in memory of Buford Scott — $100
Midge Lunsford — in loving memory of my husband, Dr. Carl Lunsford — $100
Emilie G. Webb — In honor of the dedicated staff and volunteers of Assisting Families of Inmates. Thank you! — $50
Bill and Mikal Hoofnagle — In memory of our parents, Doug and Dot Bralley and Hoofy and Jackie Hoofnagle — $100
Anonymous — In honor of all Christmas Mothers and the great work they do — $100
Charles M. Caravati Foundation — From Noland, Charlie, Mason, Katy, Sid, Caroline, Gib, Carson, Thomas and John — $200
Vincent W. Kern — in loving memory of my wife, Patricia Jones Kern, and my parents, Edward Warrick Kern and Dorothy Moore Kern — $100
Mr. and Mrs. John C. Siewers II — in honor of our grandchildren: Lily, John and Teddy Damgard; Thomas, Hattie and Davis Hunter; Jack, Lucy and Sally Siewers — $200
In memory of Dave. All my love, “B.J.” — $100
Mr. and Mrs. George P. Armistead III — $25
Mr. and Mrs. R. Niedermayer — In memory of parents — $250
Field, Sara and Robert Hite — In memory of our parents, Field and Peggy Hite — $300
In loving memory of A. Christian Compton from his family — $100
Sandy and Rossie Fisher — In honor of Christmas Mothers — $200
Bobbie and Jim Ukrop — With special thanks for our 2019 Christmas Mother, April Niamtu — $500
Ed Taylor — For Patti — $50
Anonymous — In memory of our mothers, Jean Winn and Margaret Sanders — $150
Mrs. Carmen Vaughan — In memory of my beloved husband, Terry Vaughan, Mr. Santa Claus — $200
Anonymous — Hoping one day charity won’t be necessary — $50
Mark and Claire Haley — In memory of William T. Miller — $100
Anonymous — $1,000
The Atwell Foundation — in memory of Robert L. “Roy” Atwell Jr. — $1,500
W. Jerry Jones Jr. — In memory of my father, William Jerry Jones Sr. — $5
Anne B. and James R. Sides — In memory of Miss Mama & Curley & Caroline & Paul — our dear parents, who loved Christmas so! — $100
In loving memory of our great friend, Lou Coldwell, from Jean and Breck Arrington — $100
In honor of our wonderful friends at Christmas, from Anne and Lew Boggs — $250
In honor of my Monday Bridge group and Thursday Mah Jong group, from Anne Boggs — $100
Anonymous — In memory of Betsy Humphrey — $100
In honor and memory of Suzanne Curtis Farrar from her family — $200
Mrs. Belinda G. Brooks — In memory of the Rev. John E. Sr. and Mrs. Violet P. Gordon and Antoine C. Gordon — $100
In loving memory of Penny Henley George from Billy — $100
Tammy and Mike Jones — In memory of Willian McBird Jr. — $100
Nancy and Jack Muldowney — $100
Anonymous — In honor of Dr. John Ashworth — $100
Kenny Barnhill — In loving memory of Earl N. Barnhill, Jr. from his family Margaret, Kathy, and Kenny. — $100
Kathryn DiPasqua — In memory of Leslie DiPasqua Goldman — $25
James and Linda Serra — In honor of our Mothers — Mary and Anne — $100
Billy, Blair & The Curdts & Mohrmann Crew — In memory of Barbara & Ernie, Ford & Barton Barrett, Tatty & Bill Curdts and Courtney C. Stratton — $100
Kasia, Willy, and Izabela — In memory of our grandfather, Dr. Bill Clarke , who passed away Dec. 11, 2007 — $500
The Clarkes, in memory of our good friend, Bruce — $250
Martha and Chas Davidson — In honor of the Polar Bears and in lieu of Christmas cards — $100
Anonymous — In memory of Etheline Horne — $25
Shankers Golf Group — In memory of Joe Svoboda, Stewart Brown, Bob Brydon, Bill Wood, Sidney Davenport and Lang Gibson — $200
