2019 Christmas Mother Logo for Web

Your generosity helps the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

Last year, the program collected over $205,000 in contributions.

Donate online by going to RichmondChristmasMother.com.

Send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, PO Box 25864, Richmond VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $104,294.17

Today’s gifts — $17,055

Grand total — $121,349.17

W. Martin Davenport and Victoria A. Shivel, on behalf of the Durham Foundation — $5,000

In memory of Brent Halsey Jr. from his family — $250

In memory of Adrian Pellew-Harvey from Maria Pellew-Harvey and Michael Dening— $2,500

Jennifer and Dom Sica, in honor of our granddaughter Caroline — $200

Anonymous — $25

Mrs. Jean Pugh — In loving memory of my husband, John Oliver Pugh — $50

Mikal Hoofnagle — In honor of my Thursday afternoon mah-jongg friends — $50

Henry Lee Valentine II — $300

Mrs. Bernice D. Oppenhimer — In honor of Henry Wise Oppenhimer Jr. and in honor of the Richmond Christmas Mother — $50

Anonymous — For all Christmas Mothers — $50

Marshall P. and Gwen R. Williard — $200

In loving memory of Ronald A. Cain and Susan S. Cain from James E. Cain — $250

Martha and John Sherman — in memory of Buford Scott — $100

Midge Lunsford — in loving memory of my husband, Dr. Carl Lunsford — $100

Emilie G. Webb — In honor of the dedicated staff and volunteers of Assisting Families of Inmates. Thank you! — $50

Bill and Mikal Hoofnagle — In memory of our parents, Doug and Dot Bralley and Hoofy and Jackie Hoofnagle — $100

Anonymous — In honor of all Christmas Mothers and the great work they do — $100

Charles M. Caravati Foundation — From Noland, Charlie, Mason, Katy, Sid, Caroline, Gib, Carson, Thomas and John — $200

Vincent W. Kern — in loving memory of my wife, Patricia Jones Kern, and my parents, Edward Warrick Kern and Dorothy Moore Kern — $100

Mr. and Mrs. John C. Siewers II — in honor of our grandchildren: Lily, John and Teddy Damgard; Thomas, Hattie and Davis Hunter; Jack, Lucy and Sally Siewers — $200

In memory of Dave. All my love, “B.J.” — $100

Mr. and Mrs. George P. Armistead III — $25

Mr. and Mrs. R. Niedermayer — In memory of parents — $250

Field, Sara and Robert Hite — In memory of our parents, Field and Peggy Hite — $300

In loving memory of A. Christian Compton from his family — $100

Sandy and Rossie Fisher — In honor of Christmas Mothers — $200

Bobbie and Jim Ukrop — With special thanks for our 2019 Christmas Mother, April Niamtu — $500

Ed Taylor — For Patti — $50

Anonymous — In memory of our mothers, Jean Winn and Margaret Sanders — $150

Mrs. Carmen Vaughan — In memory of my beloved husband, Terry Vaughan, Mr. Santa Claus — $200

Anonymous — Hoping one day charity won’t be necessary — $50

Mark and Claire Haley — In memory of William T. Miller — $100

Anonymous — $1,000

The Atwell Foundation — in memory of Robert L. “Roy” Atwell Jr. — $1,500

W. Jerry Jones Jr. — In memory of my father, William Jerry Jones Sr. — $5

Anne B. and James R. Sides — In memory of Miss Mama & Curley & Caroline & Paul — our dear parents, who loved Christmas so! — $100

In loving memory of our great friend, Lou Coldwell, from Jean and Breck Arrington — $100

In honor of our wonderful friends at Christmas, from Anne and Lew Boggs — $250

In honor of my Monday Bridge group and Thursday Mah Jong group, from Anne Boggs — $100

Anonymous — In memory of Betsy Humphrey — $100

In honor and memory of Suzanne Curtis Farrar from her family — $200

Mrs. Belinda G. Brooks — In memory of the Rev. John E. Sr. and Mrs. Violet P. Gordon and Antoine C. Gordon — $100

In loving memory of Penny Henley George from Billy — $100

Tammy and Mike Jones — In memory of Willian McBird Jr. — $100

Nancy and Jack Muldowney — $100

Anonymous — In honor of Dr. John Ashworth — $100

Kenny Barnhill — In loving memory of Earl N. Barnhill, Jr. from his family Margaret, Kathy, and Kenny. — $100

Kathryn DiPasqua — In memory of Leslie DiPasqua Goldman — $25

James and Linda Serra — In honor of our Mothers — Mary and Anne — $100

Billy, Blair & The Curdts & Mohrmann Crew — In memory of Barbara & Ernie, Ford & Barton Barrett, Tatty & Bill Curdts and Courtney C. Stratton — $100

Kasia, Willy, and Izabela — In memory of our grandfather, Dr. Bill Clarke , who passed away Dec. 11, 2007 — $500

The Clarkes, in memory of our good friend, Bruce — $250

Martha and Chas Davidson — In honor of the Polar Bears and in lieu of Christmas cards — $100

Anonymous — In memory of Etheline Horne — $25

Shankers Golf Group — In memory of Joe Svoboda, Stewart Brown, Bob Brydon, Bill Wood, Sidney Davenport and Lang Gibson — $200

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription